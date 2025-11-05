BoomID Forms Partnership Alliance with Dun & Bradstreet to Enhance Identity Authorization with Advanced Business Intelligence

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomID, a provider of biometric powered fraud and risk management solutions featuring proprietary risk engines, today announced an Alliance Agreement with Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics. The collaboration will integrate authoritative business data into the BoomID platform, enhancing BoomID's ability to deliver comprehensive identity verification and sophisticated risk assessments.

By incorporating D&B's data, BoomID will enable organizations to achieve more robust "Always Know Your" biometric based Identity Authorization capabilities across third-parties, vendors, workforces, and visitors. BoomID's proprietary risk engines combine data from multiple relevant sources to generate enhanced risk scores, providing a detailed view of trust. These risk engines are a key component of BoomID's unique approach to identity authorization.

"This alliance with Dun & Bradstreet represents a significant step forward for BoomID," said Ben Massin, CEO of BoomID. "The integration of D&B's business intelligence with our biometric identity platform will provide our clients with valuable tools for fraud prevention, compliance, and secure access management."

About BoomID:

BoomID is a biometric identity authorization platform powered by proprietary AI-driven risk engines, built to help organizations truly know who they're interacting with. Through its innovative "Always Know Your" (AKY) framework, BoomID provides unparalleled certainty in verifying third-parties, vendors, workforces, and visitors. By combining secure palm biometric verification with real-time risk data and actionable enforcement capabilities, BoomID offers a unified solution to prevent fraud, enhance security, and streamline compliance across an organization's ecosystem.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud and insights help customers accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and identify growth opportunities.

