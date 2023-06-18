Booming Development Gui'an New Area Introduces Industrial Resources to Guizhou

News provided by

Huanqiu.com

18 Jun, 2023, 00:00 ET

GUIYANG, China, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

A news report by Huanqiu.com

Continue Reading
Invested by Zhongke Xingcheng located in Gui’an New Area, the manufacturing plant of an integrated project is expected to produce 100,000 tons of lithium battery anode materials per year.(Guizhou DailyTian Ju)
Invested by Zhongke Xingcheng located in Gui’an New Area, the manufacturing plant of an integrated project is expected to produce 100,000 tons of lithium battery anode materials per year.(Guizhou DailyTian Ju)

From "framework plan" to "preliminary implementation", in a decade, we saw newly built plants erected in Gui'an New Area. These enterprises injected new impetus for the economic development of the area. Among them are auto manufacturing enterprises represented by Guizhou Changjiang Automobile Co., Ltd., NEV battery enterprises represented by CATL and BYD, and battery materials enterprises represented by Zhongke Xingcheng.

Gui'an New Area links resources between Guizhou and Shanghai

As the tower crane lifted the last cubic meter of concrete to the roof for casting, the plant of CATL (Guizhou) EVE Cell Production Base Project (Gui'an Phase I) was successfully capped. It serves as one of the important projects implemented by Shanghai Zhangjiang (Gui'an) Hi-tech Industrial Park. When Phase I is completed, it is expected to yield an annual production worth RMB 15 billion, pay taxes by RMB 1 billion, and provide over 3,000 jobs.

In early April this year, Gui'an New Area promoted the joint construction of the industrial park with Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park. Subsequently, Gui'an Development Group and Zhangjiang Group reached a consensus for cooperation on the joint construction of Zhangjiang (Gui'an) Hi-tech Industrial Park in Guiyang Big Data Technological Innovation Town (Phase II). The Industrial Park will link the resources of Guizhou and Shanghai and promote high-quality industrial development in big data, new energy, and new materials.

Gui'an Network Valley undertakes industrial transfer of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Since this year, Gui'an Development Group and China Merchants Entrepreneurship Company under China Merchants Shekou Holdings signed a cooperation framework agreement on Gui'an New Area Network Valley Industrial Park, to reach relevant consensus on comprehensive cooperation matters in project implementation, investment attraction and operation, smart park, and corporate incubation.

The Gui'an Network Valley Project will focus on the development positioning of "two primary and two featured" industries, including the manufacturing of advanced equipment and electronic information manufacturing. By doing so, it aims to build it into a base undertaking the industrial transfer of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and an incubation base for enterprises using special and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products.

The planning and construction of Shenzhen-Guizhou Industrial Park Project take a solid stride forward

On April 28, Gui'an New Area Shenzhen-Guizhou Industrial Park Co., Ltd. was established, marking another stride forward for the construction of the Shenzhen-Guizhou Industrial Park Project. For the exploration of cooperation modes such as "Greater Bay Area HQ + Guizhou Base" and "Greater Bay Area R&D + Guizhou Manufacturing", Gui'an New Area Industrial Development Holdings Group (GIDH) in June 2022 worked with Shenzhen Science and Technology Industrial Park Group ("SSTIP Group") and Zhongcai Urban Development Private Equity Investment Fund Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("Zhongcai Fund") to jointly explore the "self-sufficiency" mode for park development and operation.

Since the project implementation, GIDH has visited Shenzhen several times to discuss with SSTIP Group and Zhongcai Fund. Pursuant to the principle of "government authorization + platform guidance + equity cooperation", the three parties explored the practices to introduce a central enterprise to establish an SPV company for the overall arrangement of the park development & construction and industrial introduction. They also committed to realizing the self-balance operation of the park based on its industrial contributions to local economy, aiming at creating the "Shenzhen-Guizhou Template" for Gui'an New Area.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104447/Huanqiu_INVEST_1.jpg

SOURCE Huanqiu.com

Also from this source

Gui'an Embraces New Energy and New Material Industry to Integrate Guizhou and Shanghai Resources

Opening of the Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Metaverse Forum at China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.