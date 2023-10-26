Booming Food and Beverages Industry Drives Growth in the Global Deep Fryer Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Fryer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deep fryer market has reached a size of US$ 542.7 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 648.0 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Deep fryers, or flash fryers, are kitchen appliances used for heating and cooking oils or fats to fry various food products. They come in various variants, including gas and electric deep fryers, and are widely used in both domestic and commercial settings.

Key Market Trends:

  1. Growth in Food and Beverages Industry: The food and beverages industry is experiencing significant growth, driving demand for deep fryers. These appliances are commonly used in cafes, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and other eateries to prepare a variety of food products.
  2. Changing Dietary Preferences: The changing dietary preferences of consumers and the increasing working population have contributed to the demand for deep fryers. Consumers are seeking convenience and are inclined to consume fried foods, leading to greater adoption of these appliances.
  3. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements have led to the development of automatic deep fryer variants with features like alarms, timers, and self-cut-off systems. These features enhance user convenience and prevent food from burning or over-frying.
  4. Online Retail Channels: The growth of online retail channels has provided consumers with a wide range of options to choose from when purchasing deep fryers, further boosting the market.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on type, capacity, end user, distribution channel, and region:

By Type:

  • Electric Deep Fryers
  • Gas Deep Fryers

By Capacity:

  • 2L
  • 2L-5L
  • 5L-8L
  • 8L-14L
  • Over 14L

By End User:

  • Households
  • Quick Service and Full-Service Restaurants
  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Turkey
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Others

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global deep fryer market include Ali Group SRL, Breville Group, De'Longhi S.p.A., Electrolux AB, Eware Appliances, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Henny Penny, National Presto Industries Inc., and Welbilt Inc.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. How has the global deep fryer market performed, and what is its growth outlook?
  2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global deep fryer market?
  3. What are the key regional markets for deep fryers?
  4. What is the market segmentation based on type, capacity, end user, and distribution channel?
  5. What are the factors driving and challenging the market?
  6. Who are the key players in the deep fryer market, and what is the competitive landscape?

