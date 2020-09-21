Booming mortgage industry leads to new hire with innovative solutions for lenders

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent mortgage industry boom, Jim Dudney has joined the Confluent Strategies team to bring the latest and most relevant mortgage solutions to lenders across the southeastern United States. In his role as a Mortgage Sales Executive, Jim provides solutions to tech-savvy mortgage lenders who need to leverage data and analytics in order to drive efficiencies and gain market share.

"The mortgage industry is experiencing unprecedented change," said Meredith Crawford , President and CEO of Confluent Strategies. "Through Equifax Mortgage Solutions , Jim offers deep insights and product solutions to better equip lenders in responding to rapidly evolving homebuyer demand."

Dudney comes to Confluent Strategies with an extensive background in sales and account management. Dudney worked for the past 11 years in the FinTech industry, specifically with payment processing, paycard, and prepaid debit solutions.

"My goal is to help mortgage lenders make faster business decisions and improve the homebuyer experience," said Dudney. "By taking the time to get to know my customers and really understand their individual businesses and goals, I can create a customized suite of products to help address specific or industry challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build a profitable portfolio."

Confluent Strategies is keeping pace with the changing mortgage industry and the addition of Dudney to the team further illustrates the company's 70+ year commitment to remain a trusted partner of credit grantors throughout the South and Southeast.

"We've built a business on a legacy of providing our customers with the data insights and knowledge they require in order to meet the needs of their customers," said Crawford. "Jim's work will provide immense value to mortgage lenders in a time when lenders and loan servicers are shifting the way they do business."

Confluent Strategies is a leading provider of credit related and business management solutions. For more than 70 years, we've helped our customers make informed decisions that provide value to their businesses. For more information, call 901-321-6700 or visit www.confluentstrategies.com.

