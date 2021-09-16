Booming Real Estate Tech Startup Zenlist Announces Partnership with Ansley Real Estate

"Zenlist has radically improved how agents and their clients collaborate," says Tom MacLeod, Founder/CEO of Zenlist. "This is the way buyers and sellers have always wanted real estate to work: collaboratively, in real-time and in one app."

"I love how easy it makes communicating with my clients and how organized it keeps everything," says agent Marlene Green of Ansley Real Estate. "I have nine clients actively using it right now. The push notifications on my phone are great for real-time interaction."

Features and benefits of Zenlist:

Gives clients a modern home-search platform that allows them to explore homes for sale under their agent's guidance and observation.

Makes communication more efficient between agents and their clients by eliminating back-and-forth communication across multiple channels.

Retains clients and increases loyalty by providing them one user-friendly mobile platform for searches, ending the risk they'll be lost to other agents online.

Organizes agent workflow by keeping all client communication sorted and in one place.

Zenlist is currently available in Atlanta and other select markets. For more information, or to sign up for a free trial, visit zenlist.com . For any questions, please email [email protected] .

About Ansley Real Estate: Established in 2015, Ansley Atlanta Real Estate has leveraged an unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience in the Atlanta market to produce explosive growth and results, outpacing companies with decades of established business to become one of the top-performing real estate firms in metro Atlanta.

About Zenlist: Zenlist is a real estate tech startup that launched publicly in January 2020. Since then, Zenlist has grown to serve tens of thousands of users across dozens of cities. Zenlist couples premier aggregation with robust search, collaboration and intelligence features to help agents manage their clients' home search experiences. To search like a pro, search with a pro, on Zenlist.

Media Contact:

Tom MacLeod

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenlist

Related Links

www.zenlist.com

