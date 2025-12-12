BoomRx Debuts Single Portal for Prescription Sourcing and Fulfillment

New Technology Platform Reduces Administrative Burden for Healthcare Providers Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomRx, a fast-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform launched in July with more than 1,000 provider signups to date, is bringing its centralized ordering platform directly to the anti-aging community this week at A4M's Longevity Fest 2025 in Las Vegas.

This innovative portal consolidates the prescribing process into one seamless platform, connecting clinics and medical practices to a broad network of regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities—as well as brand medications—through one centralized system.

Built to eliminate the inefficiencies of managing multiple pharmacy portals, state-by-state shipping rules, and fragmented pricing, BoomRx enables med spas, wellness clinics, telemedicine providers, hormone-therapy practices, and other physician offices to access a wide portfolio of medications—including those for weight loss, peptides, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), erectile disfunction (ED), hair loss, and dermatology—through a single secure portal supporting shipping to all 50 states. The platform also provides transparent pricing and access to extended beyond-use dating (BUD) where available based on product and formulation.

"Providers today are overwhelmed by the operational burden of managing multiple pharmacy relationships, contracts, shipping restrictions, and fluctuating pricing," said Kurt Lunkwitz, president at BoomRx. "BoomRx removes that friction entirely. With one secure portal, providers can source 503A or 503B compounded preparations and brand medications nationally, reduce administrative time, get competitive pricing, lower shipping costs, and focus on what matters most—patient care and practice growth."

Before BoomRx, clinics and spas were forced to manage separate pharmacy logins, manually verify state shipping eligibility, compare pricing across vendors, and coordinate fragmented fulfillment workflows. BoomRx consolidates this process into one unified ordering environment—allowing providers to streamline multi-pharmacy sourcing, expand patient programs nationwide, improve purchasing efficiency, access longer BUD options when available, and scale operations with greater efficiency.

How BoomRx Works

Through a single secure login, healthcare providers gain access to a national network of vetted compounding pharmacies and brand medications. The platform displays eligible products, pricing, and state shipping availability in one centralized dashboard. Providers place orders through BoomRx's unified portal, while fulfillment and distribution occur through its partner pharmacies. Orders move through one coordinated fulfillment workflow with a single, consolidated flat shipping rate—replacing the variable, multi-pharmacy shipping fees practices typically navigate when sourcing from multiple vendors.

"I wish I had BoomRx years ago when my team was spending hours every day entering patient orders across multiple pharmacy portals and juggling state shipping lists," said Jack Turner, principal and president of Vitality Health, South Florida. "With BoomRx, I now have one portal that ships to all 50 states—and the pricing is better across the board, in some cases by as much as 30 percent. Access to 503B products with 180- to 365-day beyond-use dating allows us to build longer patient programs, reduce shipping frequency, cut logistics costs, and improve both patient satisfaction and profitability. It's a true no-brainer for growing practices."

"BoomRx is not just a marketplace—it's a national infrastructure for modern care delivery," Lunkwitz added. "We're giving healthcare providers the ability to operate across state lines with confidence, scale faster, and deliver a better patient experience without increasing administrative burden."

BoomRx is exhibiting at A4M's Longevity Fest, December 12-14, at Booth 9071.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical and wellness practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction.

