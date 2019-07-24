BoomTown Announces Two New Solutions: Success Assurance and Marketing Central

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BoomTown, the leading sales and marketing platform for real estate professionals, is excited to announce two new solutions, Success Assurance and Marketing Central self-service advertising.

Success Assurance offers the perfect mix of tools and services to handle lead generation, lead qualification and lead management, serving transaction-ready prospects to agents. Specifically, Success Assurance:

Combines BoomTown's CRM technology with RealContact's texting capabilities and a new calling service

Acts as an extension of a real estate team, with an ISA-like concierge responding to new leads 24/7, within 90 seconds

Enables agents to work with transaction-ready leads; leads are engaged and nurtured for up to one year from registration

Clients can customize scripts, monitor conversations and jump in at any time.

"In just 90 days, we've already seen 170% ROI," said Joe Garafolo of Waterfront Realty Group. "Knowing someone is reaching out right away is a huge relief and not having to waste time with bogus leads is very important for top-producing agents."

BoomTown is also introducing Marketing Central, allowing clients to generate more leads and listing opportunities through a self-serve advertising portal. Marketing Central offers clients the ability to:

Build advertising campaigns through channels, such as Instagram and Facebook, to highlight active listings, promote open houses and showcase successfully sold properties

Create dynamic ads for real estate (DARE) to generate content that a lead would be most interested in

Prove value to seller clients by showing how many prospects have viewed a listing

"Marketing Central allows brokers to easily leverage ads to generate more listings and increase lead volume, and Success Assurance provides the teams and tools to handle lead generation, initial lead response, qualification, and nurturing for up to one year, maximizing ROI from lead generation efforts," said Grier Allen, CEO and President of BoomTown. "Success is seen by both growing your database and ensuring your leads are responded to quickly and nurtured effectively, so we're excited to support our clients' growth with these powerful new solutions."

About BoomTown

BoomTown exists to make real estate agents successful. 40k+ of the industry's top professionals trust BoomTown to grow their real estate business with easy-to-use technology that creates opportunities and turns them into closings. Capabilities include a customizable real estate website integrated with local MLS data, client success management, a cutting-edge CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system with custom marketing automation, personalized advertising and lead generation services, and a mobile app for agents on the go. BoomTown's service offerings extend far beyond technology with coaching services from peers who have catapulted their growth with the system, lead qualification services to contact, qualify, and nurture leads, and dedicated advisors to offer personalized support at every step from onboarding and training to optimizing your business and planning for strategic growth. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, BoomTown has additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, San Diego, California, and San Francisco, California. For more about BoomTown, visit boomtownroi.com.

Media Contact:

Lee Bressan

843-300-4604

lee@boomtownroi.com

SOURCE BoomTown