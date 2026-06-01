Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans Awards $20,000 Scholarship to Daughter of Nine-Year Team Member

West Jefferson High Graduate to enroll at Loyola University

HARVEY, La., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans ("Boomtown"), located on the West Bank just 15 minutes away from the historic French Quarter, has awarded Rynae Cole, daughter of team member Ryan Cole, $20,000 via the PENN Entertainment Scholarship Program.

The 19-year-old West Jefferson High School student is a 2026 recipient of the educational scholarship as part of the PENN Entertainment Scholarship Program. Ms. Cole, a future Biology Major with aspirations of obtaining her doctorate, will be attending Loyola University in New Orleans.

Boomtown Casino Hotel New Orleans Vice President - Human Resources, Quintina Tate, Rynae Cole, Ryan Cole, General Manager, Kathryn Jenkins (pictured left to right)

"I can't put it into words," said Ms. Cole. "I am both ecstatic and speechless and look forward to the many growth opportunities ahead." Her excitement blossomed following a tearful and heart-felt embrace with her mother Ryan, a Steward at Boomtown for the last nine years, and her father at a surprise reception in Nola Steak at Boomtown.

"Rynae's determination and perseverance are an inspiration to her peers and the community alike," said Kathryn Jenkins, General Manager of Boomtown Casino and Hotel New Orleans. "We are excited to assist with her educational journey and witness her future contributions to our community in the years ahead."

For more information, visit: https://www.boomtownneworleans.com/

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About Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans:

Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans is a casino and hotel located on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish in Harvey, Louisiana, just 15 minutes away from the historic French Quarter. The casino boasts 700 of the latest video slot and video poker games, a live poker room and over 20 table games. Other amenities include an on-site 150 room and suite hotel, NOLA Steak Restaurant, Asia Restaurant, Bayou Market Express and The Sportsbook, as well as Boomers Entertainment Venue. PENN Entertainment operates Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans.

Boomtown New Orleans is an equal opportunity employer committed to responsible gaming.

Press Contact:

Mark A. Conner, Director of Marketing

P: 504-364-8706

[email protected]

SOURCE Boomtown Casino Hotel New Orleans