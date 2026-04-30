Boomtown New Orleans Announces Appointment of New Executive Chef, Jeff Mattia

Local Executive Chef brings over 20 years' experience to Westbank Casino

HARVEY, La., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans, a PENN Entertainment, Inc. casino and hotel located on the West Bank and just 15 minutes away from the historic French Quarter, announces the appointment of Jeff Mattia as Executive Chef.

Having crafted his art as Chef and Managing Partner for Mandeville-based Pyre BBQ, as well as Executive Chef at the Royal Sonesta and Assistant Executive Chef at Hyatt Regency Hotels of New Orleans, Chef Mattia is a AAA Mobile Diamond Award Winner at Mohegan Sun and CraftSteak and Former Café Hope Board Member.

Executive Chef Jeff Mattia Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans

"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Mattia to our passionate team," said Kathryn Jenkins, General Manager of Boomtown Casino and Hotel New Orleans. "His expansive background and passion for innovative culinary and guest-first service experiences is the perfect match for the long-term vision of our dining portfolio."

Chef Mattia brings an award-winning culinary background to assume leadership for the four primary food venues within the gaming operation, including NOLA Steak, Asia, Bayou Market Express and The Sportsbook restaurants. Mattia's vast experience brings a wealth of leadership and a new vision to spearhead culinary strategy, menu development, and operations for the property outlets.

Mattia completed culinary training in the Marine Corp prior to Johnson and Wales University and has equal tenure in both the gaming industry and with a variety of celebrity chef operations around the country. He continues to hone his rustic, live fire and farm-to-table culinary style collectively while enjoying country life on 7 acres of land, He is married with three sons, a grandson and three dogs.

For more information, visit: https://www.boomtownneworleans.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boomtownnola

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About Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans:

Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans is a casino and hotel located on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish in Harvey, Louisiana, just 15 minutes away from the historic French Quarter. This "No Frills – All Thrills" Southern destination boasts nearly 800 of the latest video slot and video poker games, a live poker room and over 20 live and electronic table games. Other amenities include an on-site 150 room and suite hotel, NOLA Steak Restaurant, Asia Restaurant, Bayou Market Express and The Sportsbook, as well as Boomers Entertainment Venue. PENN Entertainment operates Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans.

Boomtown New Orleans is an equal opportunity employer committed to responsible gaming.

Press Contact:

Mark A. Conner, Director of Marketing

P: 504-364-8706

[email protected]

SOURCE Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans