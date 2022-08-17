Boone County, KY Launches GovOS Occupational Tax Filing and Business Licensing Portal

First-of-its-kind system in Kentucky automates both services on one platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boone County announced today the launch of its joint occupational tax filing and business licensing portal for citizens. The occupational tax and licensing portal is the first of its kind in the state of Kentucky and is powered by GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments. The GovOS solution will bring automation and advanced functionality to what is customarily a complex manual process.

"We are always on the lookout for the best products to serve our community," said Kim Krugel, Boone County Tax Administrator. "With this new GovOS Occupational Tax portal, we can improve the service we provide to taxpayers with much-needed self-service capabilities. Payroll tax and net profit tax forms can be filed and paid online, and communication is sent electronically to the taxpayers registered with our GovOS portal."

GovOS was selected by Boone County for its all-in-one tax filing and business licensing solution that can accommodate single, dual and multi-tax forms. As a multi-tax district, Boone County collects a payroll tax, net profit tax and regulatory fees for the Boone County Ordinance Tax # 07-27, Boone County Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Aging Tax # 07-26 and the Boone County School Board Tax. With more than 20,000 taxpayers who remit occupational taxes in Boone County annually, these taxes represent more than 50% of the county's general fund budget.

The tax component of the portal effectively automates a range of tasks for county staff and taxpayers, including:

Net profit audits and W2 reconciliations

Management of overpayment balances

Online tax filing and payment processing

Filing and processing extensions

XML bulk filing and ach credit payment for payroll service providers

As part of the self-service functionality, businesses have 24/7 access to complete the tax filing process online via the GovOS portal—from form submission through to payment and review of past filings. The system automatically calculates the amount due and carries figures across multiple forms. Taxpayers can view past forms, check the status of overpayments and balances, and receive automated email reminders when payment is due.

"Even the most straightforward tax filings, devoid of errors, can still require an excessive amount of staff time when processed manually," said Erin Neer, Chief Strategy Officer, GovOS. "Boone County and GovOS have worked together to implement a solution that goes beyond simply bringing paper tax forms online to create a truly seamless licensing and tax filing experience. Implementing this solution means the county can improve overall operational efficiency to make the lives of citizens and staff that much easier."

Boone County residents who want to enroll should go to boonecounty.munirevs.com/.

To learn more about how GovOS is working with local governments in Kentucky, go to govos.com/kentucky-occupational-tax/.

