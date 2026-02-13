Boonuspart.ee Acquires Kasiino-boonus.ee to Strengthen Its Position in the Estonian iGaming Market

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boonuspart.ee, a leading Estonian portal focused on casino bonuses and online casino comparisons, has acquired Kasiino-boonus.ee, further consolidating its position in the Estonian iGaming affiliate market.

The acquisition brings together two well-established Estonian-language casino resources to enhance content depth, accuracy of comparisons, and overall user experience for players seeking up-to-date casino bonuses and reliable information.

Kasiino-boonus.ee has built strong visibility around casino bonus-related search terms in Estonia, while Boonuspart.ee has focused on broader comparisons, editorial content, and long-form guides. By combining these strengths, Boonuspart.ee aims to create a more comprehensive and authoritative platform for Estonian players.

"This acquisition supports our long-term strategy of building the most trusted and informative casino bonus resource in Estonia. Kasiino-boonus.ee has a strong legacy in the local market, and we see clear synergies in terms of content, SEO, and player value," Teemu Pesonen, co-founder of Boonuspart, commented.

Following the acquisition, Kasiino-boonus.ee will be gradually integrated into the Boonuspart.ee ecosystem. Existing content will be reviewed, updated, and expanded where relevant, with a continued focus on transparency, up-to-date bonus terms, and compliance with Estonian regulations.

No changes will be made to player data handling, and no user information is transferred as part of the transaction.

The acquisition reflects a broader trend of consolidation within the European iGaming affiliate sector, as established publishers invest in trusted local brands to strengthen editorial quality and long-term sustainability.

