Boosalis Properties Represents Tenant in 95,598 Sq Ft Industrial Lease in Springfield, VA

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosalis Properties announces the lease of 95,598 square feet at 7201 Wimsatt Road in Springfield, Virginia. This transaction, involving a segment of the historic Robinson Terminal complex, stands as one of the largest industrial lease commitments in the Northern Virginia market for 2025. The property, recognized for its rare rail-served infrastructure, continues to be a distinctive industrial facility within the region, highlighting the ongoing demand for strategically located industrial spaces inside the Capital Beltway.

Interior Picture of 7201 Wimsatt Rd. Springfield, VA

To learn more about industrial real estate opportunities in Northern Virginia or for further details on this significant lease, please contact Boosalis Properties at Boosalisproperties.com.

"We are incredibly proud to have represented our client in securing this significant 95,598-square-foot lease at 7201 Wimsatt Road, a transaction that stands as one of Northern Virginia's largest industrial lease commitments this past year," said George Boosalis, Principal Broker. "This move is a testament to the strategic advantage of this location within the Capital Beltway and marks a crucial East Coast expansion for a major national B2B distributor, highlighting the strong demand for prime industrial assets."

The agreement, a six-year commitment, facilitates the first East Coast expansion for a national B2B distributor specializing in apparel, t-shirts, and promotional textile products. This organization maintains multiple locations across the U.S. and Mexico. The selection of this Springfield location was influenced by several key factors:

Prime Transportation Access: Direct connections to major interstate highways, including I-95, I-395, and I-495, provide efficient logistical pathways.

Direct connections to major interstate highways, including I-95, I-395, and I-495, provide efficient logistical pathways. Skilled Workforce Availability: Northern Virginia offers a robust and capable labor pool, essential for operational needs.

Northern Virginia offers a robust and capable labor pool, essential for operational needs. Regional Economic Growth: The area's sustained economic development provides a stable environment for business expansion.

George Boosalis of Boosalis Properties represented the tenant in this lease.

The facility at 7201 Wimsatt Road offers a combination of features that are becoming increasingly uncommon in the Washington, D.C. industrial market. Its attributes include:

Last-Mile Proximity: Situated mere minutes from primary transportation arteries, enabling rapid distribution.

Situated mere minutes from primary transportation arteries, enabling rapid distribution. Active Rail Spur Access: A rare infrastructure component that provides an alternative and efficient mode of transport.

A rare infrastructure component that provides an alternative and efficient mode of transport. Functional Large-Bay Warehouse Space: Accommodates extensive storage and operational requirements.

This lease reflects a broader pattern of national distributors choosing Northern Virginia for expansion due to its advantageous geography, substantial consumer base, and capacity to support high-velocity logistics operations. This commitment further reinforces Springfield's position as a dynamic industrial submarket within the region.

Boosalis Properties is a Northern Virginia commercial real estate brokerage specializing in industrial and retail leasing, investment sales, and advisory services. The firm represents tenants and owners across the Washington, D.C. region.

