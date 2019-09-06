Boost Ad Visibility Analytics Introduces New and Innovative B2B Data Science Analytic Technology

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Ad Visibility - predicts if consumers will see core ad images and messages in those first critical milliseconds.

"Advertisers and marketers benefit from Boost innovative augmented reality (AR) of consumer behavior from the biology of consumer behavior where it emanates from," says founder Joe Cirillo.

Boost Ad Visibility Analytics

How powerful biological algorithmic problem-solving networks and survival instincts subconsciously influence and control consumer behavior and decision making.

What biologically triggers consumer-eye fixation in advertisements and buying decisions in the subconscious mind where 95% of buying decisions are made in milliseconds.

How survival instincts subconsciously drive the consumer's biological need for instant gratification rewards and social bonding to feel safe viewing ads.

"Nowhere is this need demonstrated better than by the rapid growth of social media, texting and consumers experiencing instant gratification rewards and social bonding," says Cirillo.

Boost Peak Metric Measuring System™ determines if each image, font type and messages contain the four biological principles of consumer behavior – What are they?

Eye fixation - triggered by specific biological salient objects

The consumer reward system – a powerful survival instinct for instant gratification

Social bonding - the survival instinct that consumers possess to be safe

Buying decisions - the subconscious mind that controls millisecond decisions

About Boost Analytics

Boost emerged as an unprecedented analytic after extensive research with neuroscientists and evolutionary biologists. "Challenging the status quo," says Cirillo. With augmented innovation, analytics that transform data from these biological problem-solving networks into real-time cognitive consumer insights.

Creatives combine art and science connecting ad messages with these networks, increasing ROI, ad visibility and brand awareness – The first 10 analytics are free for A/B testing.

Analytics are effective on all static advertising mediums, digital which includes mobile, websites, internet and short video ads.

