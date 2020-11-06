Boost Creativity This National STEM/STEAM Day With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every November 8th, STEM/STEAM day is celebrated to encourage children to actively engage in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics related fields. The day aims to highlight the importance of providing children with the necessary tools to propel their learning in STEM/STEAM curriculum. Whether at home or in the classroom, Casio America Inc . offers educational tools to spark creativity through interactive, enlightening activities in mathematics and music.

fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator

Casio's fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities creating a seamless learning experience for students and allowing for a more comprehensive learning environment. The fx-9750GIII leverages a new natural display feature, which allows for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Additional features include an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation. It also has expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table. Casio's fx -9750GIII is available for a MSRP of $59.99 at mass retail channels, office superstores and Casio.com .

ClassPad.net

Complementing the fx-9750GIII learning experience, Casio offers free and interactive online resources as well as a webinar series to help students explore their curiosity as they learn a range of mathematical concepts. This program utilizes Casio's free, ClassPad.net , an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for K-12. The software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touch-based platforms, and its interactive features menu enables students and teachers to draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on scratch paper.

The educational webinar series cover a variety of topics including Elementary and Middle School Math, Algebra I & II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus, and Statistics and are hosted every week from 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST on Casio's educational YouTube Channel. To see the full range of topics covered in the webinar series you can go to the YouTube channel for all the pre-recorded sessions. Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here . To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please click here .

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and please visit www.CasioEducation.com .

Casiotone CT-S200 Electronic Keyboard & Chordana Play

The ultra-compact Casiotone CT-S200 electronic keyboard is designed to help kids of all ages practice or learn to play the keyboard. It's the ideal tool when looking for simple activities that spark the desire to learn as it can be paired with Casio's free Chordana Play for piano app. The app makes it easy for users to learn to play the keyboard by displaying notes graphically in real time in the piano roll window as well as using light-up keys and step-up lessons. Kids can practice anytime and anywhere on a smartphone or use an audio cable to connect a compatible keyboard to an IOS or Android smartphone or tablet.

Additionally, the CT-S200 offers the versatility of playing at home or on the go as it can run on six AA batteries or power and it boasts a built-in carrying handle, making it convenient for kids looking to play outdoors. The keyboard features 61 full size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, and more. The CT-S200 is available in white and black and retails for $119.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

