Boost Employee Happiness with AI: BambooHR Unveils Cutting-Edge eNPS Insights

BambooHR helps companies beat The Great Gloom with AI-powered employee sentiment analysis

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the leading cloud-based human resource platform where everything works together, announced today the first of several planned AI-powered product features: AI Topic Summaries for Employee Satisfaction with eNPS®*, which offers conveniently distilled AI analysis of all employee open response feedback into an impactful report.

"This has definitely made analyzing our eNPS data faster," said Andreea Dumitrescu, HR Manager at Progressive Automations. "Seeing everything at a glance with categories and topics has been so helpful, I love it!"

BambooHR Employee Satisfaction will now include AI-generated topic summaries in their eNPS report.
The AI-powered reporting feature provides deeper insights into employee feedback and enhances leadership's understanding of why employees are or aren't satisfied at work. This launch helps lay the foundation for ongoing AI functionality delivery across the BambooHR platform that'll further improve the work experience of BambooHR's 34,000+ customers and their millions of global users.

"We are thrilled to introduce AI Topic Summaries for eNPS," said Alan Whitaker, Head of AI at BambooHR. "This enhancement will empower organizations to listen and gain a dynamic understanding of employee feedback, enabling data-driven plans to improve employee experience. Our AI engine does the heavy lifting of synthesizing key themes and categories from employee responses, saving hours of manual work. We're committed to using AI responsibly to help set people free to do great work while not compromising on customer data security."

The enhanced employee satisfaction report will also allow users to view eNPS scores by various demographics, including age, department, employment status, length of service, and location. This detailed breakdown will enable organizations to identify specific areas of improvement and tailor their response strategies accordingly.

The AI analysis feature is now available to all BambooHR customers subscribed to the Pro Plan. To learn more about BambooHR and its HR software solutions, visit www.bamboohr.com.

*Net Promoter, NPS, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks, and Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter System are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

About BambooHR
BambooHR® is the leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions that empower HR professionals to manage, support, and grow what matters most—their people. As a company, BambooHR's mission is to set people free to do great work by automating, centralizing, and connecting employee data all in one place to support better decisions. The platform's intuitive and intentionally designed payroll, time tracking, benefits, performance, and reporting solutions support the full repertoire of HR responsibilities—all backed by award-winning customer service. Over the past 15 years, BambooHR has been the trusted partner of HR professionals at 32 thousand companies with employees in over 190 countries and 50 industries, supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

