Boost Factory Productivity with Industry's Smallest, Lowest-Power Intelligent Actuator by Maxim Integrated

The new chipset solution of TMC2130-LA motor driver and MAX22513 IO-Link transceiver builds upon the benefits of IO-Link's two-way universal interface. The PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator incorporates industry-leading motion control technology into a plug-and-play solution that is 2.6x smaller and more than 50 percent lower power compared to the competitive solution. It brings intelligence to the factory floor by providing 50 percent more parameters compared to the competitive solution to help improve predicting factory shutdowns and maximize factory throughput.

The PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator includes the following chipset:

The MAX22513 IO-Link transceiver is 3x smaller than the closest competitive solution, making it the industry's smallest ±1kV/500Ω surge-protected, dual-driver IO-Link transceiver (4.2mm x 2.1mm WLP package). It features high integration with a DC-DC regulator, protection diodes, auxiliary digital input, I C or SPI control, integrated oscillator and selectable 3.3V or 5V LDO which help to provide high configurability and reduce SKU. It enables 4x lower power dissipation due to low 2.0Ω (typ) C/Q driver on-resistance compared to the competitive solution. TMC2130-LA: The TMC2130-LA motor driver offers stall detection with no sensors necessary, unlike the competitive solution, to flag unwanted mechanical behavior. It provides extremely smooth and precise motion with up to 256x microstepping compared to the 16x industry standard, resulting in accurate positioning and minimized resonance. Key integrated functions include a complete driver stage with low RDSon N-channel power MOSFETs configured as full H-bridges to drive the motor windings up to 1.2A RMS at 5-46V, an SPI interface for configuration and diagnostics, as well as a step-direction interface.

Key Advantages

Increased Productivity : Adjusts more device parameters on-the-fly by providing access to load values and noise reduction parameters using StealthChop™ technology to dynamically optimize actuator throughput performance

: Adjusts more device parameters on-the-fly by providing access to load values and noise reduction parameters using StealthChop™ technology to dynamically optimize actuator throughput performance

CoolStep™ power savings feature of TMC2130-LA, combined with low RDSon N-Channel power MOSFETS of MAX22513 provides best-in-class power savings compared to other NEMA-17 IO-Link drives on the market Small Size: PD42-1-1243-IOLINK provides the smallest IO-Link intelligent actuator by eliminating external limit switches to detect hard stop conditions resulting in a solution size of 82cm3

Availability and Pricing

The PD42-1-1243-IOLINK is available at Trinamic's authorized distributors; pricing available at authorized distributors

The MAX22513AWJ+T is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $3.94 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The TMC2130-LA and TMC2130-TA are available at Trinamic's authorized distributors; pricing available at authorized distributors

