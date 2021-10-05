Boost Home Healthcare Appoints William Porrok As Brand President

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Home Healthcare announced William "Bill" Porrok RN, BS, MHA as Brand President. Bringing over 25 years of home health industry experience to the position, Porrok oversees Boost Home Healthcare operations and procedures as the new home health brand looks to expand across the country.

"Bill is coming to us with an extensive background in the health industry," said Sean Kajcienski, Chief Operating Officer of Best Life Brands, the parent organization of Boost Home Healthcare. "Bill's experience lends itself to playing a key role in scaling the business quickly across the country, allowing us to bring Boost Home Health services to more people."

Prior to accepting the role at Boost Home Healthcare, Porrok has served in several executive roles, including a Contract Case Management Nurse for the Yoh, A Day and Zimmerman company, where he quickly coordinated the professional development of a COVID-19 clinic within Providence St. John hospital, in addition to employee health functions, health screening services, and more. Before that he was the Executive Director/Regional Administrator of AccentCare UCLA Home Health where he was responsible for clinical and business functions, and day-to-day operations. Porrok also held positions at Brookdale Senior Living, Kaiser Permanente, CHRISTUS Home Health, and Amedysis Home Health Agencies.

"Home care provides a personalized and safe environment for patients to maintain their independence while receiving the care they need," said Porrok. "I'm excited to be part of a franchise company with the mission to support seniors throughout the aging process in all capacities."

Boost Home Healthcare is a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services. Founded in 2021, Boost Home Healthcare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2021 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. For more information, visit http://www.boosthomehealth.com.

