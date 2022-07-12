Boost Home Healthcare Opens its First Location

ComForCare Franchisees Expands Their Portfolio By Opening Nurse-Inspired Home Health Care Franchise in Culver City, California

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Home Healthcare , a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, has recently opened its first location in Culver City, California. With years of experience owning a ComForCare franchise, a leading provider of in-home caregiving services, Harry and Maggie Artsvelian expands their services with the addition of Boost, offering clients complete well-rounded care.

"By owning both a ComForCare and Boost franchise, it allows us to provide complete care to our clients in the comfort of their home, offering a range of clinical services to personalized caregiving," said Harry Artsvelian. "Regardless if they need someone to run their errands, prepare meals, care for a wound, help with medication administration or injection, we will be there to help our clients with every aspect of their living."

Boost recently launched a new website to better reflect and educate clients on the company's scope of services. The newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information with a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality, and enhanced rich content focused on the company's mission to provide its clients with the best home care possible.

"Boost Home Healthcare is dedicated to offering compassionate in-home health care by skilled professionals who respect their patients, address their needs, and work closely with their doctors to promote their physical and emotional well-being," said Jackie Lleverino, brand president of Boost. "The addition of a home health company to Best Life Brands' portfolio complements our existing brands and provides a range of services that are indispensable to a rapidly aging population that prefer to be cared for in the comfort of their home."

To learn more about Boost Home Healthcare, visit https://www.boosthomehealth.com/ .

About Boost Home Healthcare:

Boost Home Healthcare is a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services. Founded in 2021, Boost Home Healthcare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2021 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. For more information, visit http://www.boosthomehealth.com.

SOURCE Boost Home Healthcare