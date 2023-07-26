Boost Infinite Brings Its $25/Month Unlimited Postpaid Plan to Amazon with Exclusive Prime Member Deal

  • Amazon Prime Members Are Automatically Pre-Qualified to Sign Up for Boost Infinite's $25/Month Wireless Plan Seamlessly from the Comfort of Home.
  • Prime Members Also Get an Exclusive 20% Discount Off the SIM Kit with a $25 Credit Towards their First Month of Service from Boost Infinite.

LITTLETON, Colo., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Infinite is bringing its Infinite Unlimited wireless postpaid plan to Amazon with an exclusive offer for Prime members. Amazon Prime members who purchase the Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit in the Amazon U.S. store will get 20% off the list price of $25, on top of a $25 bill credit toward their first month of service from Boost Infinite.1

The SIM kit, sold and shipped fast for free by Amazon, enables Prime members to activate Infinite Unlimited wireless service that includes unlimited talk, text, and data for only $25 a month—a price that's locked forever.2 Prime members are automatically pre-qualified for Boost Infinite's plan, which is compatible with most unlocked iPhones and Android smartphones.3 Subscribers may add up to five lines per account.

Prime members may purchase the Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit at amazon.com/boostinfinite. Once the new Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit is received, Prime members simply complete their Boost Infinite account registration via the Boost Infinite app to activate service directly with Boost Infinite. Subscribers will be paired with a Boost Buddy—a real person—dedicated to helping them with questions, setup and activation.

"Amazon is the perfect place to offer this Boost Infinite exclusive deal, making it easy for Prime members to purchase our SIM kit online, with an exclusive 20% discount, and activate their postpaid wireless service without setting foot in a store," said Jeremy McCarty, Head of Boost Infinite. "It's a different approach to wireless, elevating the customer experience and keeping things simple."

Boost Infinite makes it easy for Prime members to bring their compatible phones, keep their current phone numbers (or get new ones), enable the SIMs, activate via the Boost Infinite app, and get up and running with no hidden fees or minimum line requirements.

"Amazon has always been about providing convenience, value, and selection to customers. Part of that is making it easier for customers to access wireless plans that are compatible with a variety of devices and can be set up from home," said Steve Downer, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Amazon. "The Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit gives Prime members an exclusive deal to access affordable postpaid wireless service on one of the top networks in the U.S. at a great value."

For more information on Boost Infinite, please visit BoostInfinite.com.

1 Boost Infinite will provide Prime members who activate plan service within 30 days of SIM Kit purchase a $25 credit towards their first month's bill.
2 Customers using more than 30GB/month may experience slower speeds. Customers will receive the same price for Boost Infinite as long as they remain active on the same plan. State and federal taxes/surcharges extra and may vary.
3 Prime members to provide their own unlocked device. To check device compatibility, please visit amazon.com/boostinfinite.

About Boost Infinite

Boost Infinite is an infinitely better wireless carrier offering unlimited talk, text and data on one of America's top 5G networks; all backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. Developed to provide an outstanding customer experience to our members, Boost Infinite keeps wireless service simple and straightforward. With plans starting as low as $25/month, Boost Infinite is the value leader in the postpaid wireless market today. Boost Infinite is a retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

