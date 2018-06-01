Boost is the Official Oxygen of Flag Football Players

Says Charles Davis, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of the FFWCT, "We are thrilled to have Boost Oxygen as a part of the growing FFWCT family. We pride ourselves on aligning with great partners and Boost is exactly that. This partnership will allow players to have access to bottles of oxygen on a personal level for the first time at any level of their playing career; and that's revolutionary!"

Boost Oxygen Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Neuner says, "Seeing how popular the sport of flag football is in this country, we recognize that the level of competition at FFWCT events isn't much different than at the professional level. Players are practicing, preparing and competing to be at their best – and win championships. Boost Oxygen is already in the hands of football teams and players in the NFL, Arena Football League and NCAA; and we bring oxygen to the everyday athlete…in this case, the flag football player. Boost is available at sporting goods retailers throughout the country, including all Big 5 Sporting Goods and Christy Sports as well as in select Dick's Sporting Goods. Having recently celebrated our 10th year, we are still growing."

Boost Oxygen is the worldwide leader of providing portable, lightweight, and affordable bottles of 95% pure oxygen in the retail consumer market. Professional athletes have had the opportunity to fuel their talent with oxygen for decades. Now, athletes of all ages and competing in any sport can experience these same benefits for supporting their performance, recovery and results with Boost.

The FFWCT hosts major flag football tournaments all year and throughout country; with a contract for televised events with NBC Sports and FOX Sports. See the upcoming events schedule, sign up a team and learn more by visiting www.ffwct.com.

About Boost Oxygen:

Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. Professional athletes, teams and organizations in the NFL, NHL, AHL, AFL, NCAA, Team USA choose Boost Oxygen; in addition to everyday athletes of all ages. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: www.BoostOxygen.com. On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).

