Boost Mobile Adds the Feature-Rich Celero5G SC to its Exclusive Device Lineup for an Affordable Price

News provided by

DISH Network Corporation

Jun 11, 2024, 09:18 ET

The latest addition to the Boost-exclusive Celero device lineup offers Boost Mobile customers a premium device at a low cost of $109.99

LITTLETON, Colo., June 11, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is launching its latest addition to the Boost-exclusive Celero device lineup. Introducing the new Celero5G™ SC – an even more affordable premium device. With advanced features, cutting-edge performance and a stunning design, Boost Mobile customers can experience next-gen mobile connectivity for only $109.99.

The new Celero5G™ SC is compatible with the Boost Mobile Networki, the 4th facilities-based nationwide network and the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice technology. Our network keeps people connected with superfast download speeds, enhanced call clarity and a smooth network experience.

"Boost is expanding our exclusive Celero device portfolio even further this year with the more affordable Celero5G™ SC, available to all Boost Mobile customers," said Sean Lee, SVP of consumer product & marketing, Boost Mobile. "With this latest Celero model, our customers get the very latest in wireless connectivity at an unbeatable price."

For value conscious customers looking for a feature-packed 5G device, the Celero5G™ SC merges performance with affordability. The sleek Celero5G™ SC features a vibrant 6.6" HD+ display, BoostMaxAudio™, dual main cameras – a 50MP autofocus with a 2MP depth, a 5MP front camera, and a powerful long-lasting 5000mAh battery, with a charging block and cable included.

Boost's exclusive BoostMaxAudio™ gives Celero5G™ SC users an unparalleled audio experience with richness, enhanced clarity and depth. Plus, the device's 2.2GHz octa-core processor allows seamless switching between email, streaming and gaming with remarkable fluidity. The powerful processor ensures smooth performance, keeping up with users' fast-paced lives.

Starting today, new customers can head to their local Boost Mobile store and get the new Celero5G™ SC device ON US when porting their number to Boost.ii Customers who switch to Boost can also purchase the Celero5G SC for only $9.99 on Boost Mobile.com.

For all of Boost Mobile's devices and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers on America's largest 5G networks and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. Boost Mobile operates on DISH Wireless L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, and serves as its largest retail wireless brand. DISH, a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier, continues to innovate in wireless, building the Boost Wireless Network. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. DISH Network Corporation is a fully owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

i Customers with a compatible device can access the Boost Wireless Network in select locations. Customers will connect to our partner networks — two of America's top 5G networks — when outside of those locations. Visit https://help.boostinfinite.com/docs/americas-smart-network for more details.
ii In-store only. Requires subscription to qualifying service plans. New customers only. While supplies last. Discount applied toward phone purchase; no cash back, credit or rain checks. Sel. models only; no substitutions. May not be combined with other offers. Other restrictions may apply.

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

Also from this source

Introducing the New Coach Prime Moto Watch 70, Exclusively Available with Boost Mobile

Introducing the New Coach Prime Moto Watch 70, Exclusively Available with Boost Mobile

It's Prime TIME! Boost Mobile and Coach Prime, the legendary athlete, coach and entrepreneur are launching the newest edition to the Boost-exclusive...

Boost Mobile and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders Team Up on New Partnership Featuring a Limited-Edition Boost-Exclusive Coach Prime Device

Renowned Pro Football Hall of Famer, current head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, and celebrated community advocate, Deion "Coach...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics