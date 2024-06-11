Boost Mobile Adds the Feature-Rich Celero5G SC to its Exclusive Device Lineup for an Affordable Price

The latest addition to the Boost-exclusive Celero device lineup offers Boost Mobile customers a premium device at a low cost of $109.99

LITTLETON, Colo., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is launching its latest addition to the Boost-exclusive Celero device lineup. Introducing the new Celero5G™ SC – an even more affordable premium device. With advanced features, cutting-edge performance and a stunning design, Boost Mobile customers can experience next-gen mobile connectivity for only $109.99.

The new Celero5G™ SC is compatible with the Boost Mobile Networki, the 4th facilities-based nationwide network and the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice technology. Our network keeps people connected with superfast download speeds, enhanced call clarity and a smooth network experience.

"Boost is expanding our exclusive Celero device portfolio even further this year with the more affordable Celero5G™ SC, available to all Boost Mobile customers," said Sean Lee, SVP of consumer product & marketing, Boost Mobile. "With this latest Celero model, our customers get the very latest in wireless connectivity at an unbeatable price."

For value conscious customers looking for a feature-packed 5G device, the Celero5G™ SC merges performance with affordability. The sleek Celero5G™ SC features a vibrant 6.6" HD+ display, BoostMaxAudio™, dual main cameras – a 50MP autofocus with a 2MP depth, a 5MP front camera, and a powerful long-lasting 5000mAh battery, with a charging block and cable included.

Boost's exclusive BoostMaxAudio™ gives Celero5G™ SC users an unparalleled audio experience with richness, enhanced clarity and depth. Plus, the device's 2.2GHz octa-core processor allows seamless switching between email, streaming and gaming with remarkable fluidity. The powerful processor ensures smooth performance, keeping up with users' fast-paced lives.

Starting today, new customers can head to their local Boost Mobile store and get the new Celero5G™ SC device ON US when porting their number to Boost.ii Customers who switch to Boost can also purchase the Celero5G SC for only $9.99 on Boost Mobile.com.

For all of Boost Mobile's devices and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers on America's largest 5G networks and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. Boost Mobile operates on DISH Wireless L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, and serves as its largest retail wireless brand. DISH, a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier, continues to innovate in wireless, building the Boost Wireless Network. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . DISH Network Corporation is a fully owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

i Customers with a compatible device can access the Boost Wireless Network in select locations. Customers will connect to our partner networks — two of America's top 5G networks — when outside of those locations. Visit https://help.boostinfinite.com/docs/americas-smart-network for more details.

ii In-store only. Requires subscription to qualifying service plans. New customers only. While supplies last. Discount applied toward phone purchase; no cash back, credit or rain checks. Sel. models only; no substitutions. May not be combined with other offers. Other restrictions may apply.

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation