Boost Mobile and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders Team Up on New Partnership Featuring a Limited-Edition Boost-Exclusive Coach Prime Device

LITTLETON, Colo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Pro Football Hall of Famer, current head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, and celebrated community advocate, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is teaming up with Boost Mobile. Both known for trendsetting, displaying a commitment to excellence and involvement in their local communities, this partnership marks the beginning of a journey to inspire all to dare to be different.

To kick off the partnership, Boost Mobile and Coach Prime are releasing an exclusive Coach Prime-branded motorola razr. Starting April 19, customers can purchase the device at BoostMobile.com/Prime or in a Boost Mobile store, while supplies last.

Adorned in a striking gold and black finish, featuring Coach Prime's inspiring mantra "You Gotta Believe" and his personal signature, the motorola razr Coach Prime edition is not only a stylish, premium foldable smartphone — it's a symbol of motivation. Boost Mobile customers will also enjoy weekly motivational messages from Coach Prime and a selection of exclusive digital backgrounds.

Customers can purchase the limited-edition Coach Prime device for $149.991 at BoostMobile.com. However, at Boost Mobile stores, customers who subscribe to Boost Mobile's $60/mo. plan2 can get the all-new Coach Prime device on us.3

"I grew up watching Deion in Atlanta and am beyond thrilled to have Coach Prime on our team," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "Coach Prime is a proven leader who works hard, knows what it takes to win and is a strong community advocate. Get ready for more exciting things to come from Boost Mobile and Coach Prime powered by our own 5G network."

"I'm all about connectivity and BABY, WE GOT THAT! It's been A BLESSING to spend the past couple of months getting to know this WONDERFUL team. Learning what they've achieved, what they BELIEVE, and most importantly HOW they aspire to continue to push the envelope," said Coach Prime. "First and foremost, my signature motorola razr is NEXT LEVEL and I wanna see each and every darn one of you rocking these! But what I'm most excited about is to be a part of the FAMILY that is building the most modern 5G wireless network all while offering the most competitive wireless plans that can reach EVERYBODY. Like I said, I'm all about connectivity and WE GOT YOU COVERED on every darn aspect!"

Boost Mobile customers can connect their new Coach Prime device to the Boost Wireless 5G Network4, offering fast download speeds, enhanced call clarity and a smooth network experience. Customers also have access to more cell towers than any other carrier across the country.

Plus, all Boost customers who purchase the new signature Coach Prime razr within the first month of its availability could receive a surprise phone call from Coach Prime. Hurry to the closest Boost Mobile store on April 19 to get the chance to get some inspiration directly from the legendary man himself, Coach Prime.

Throughout this partnership, Coach Prime will play a prominent role in Boost Mobile's advertising, marketing and social media campaigns. He'll spearhead Boost Mobile "Boost the Block" initiatives aimed at fostering connections in local communities—engaging and inspiring audiences nationwide with his unique style and magnetic personality. Customers can also expect additional exclusive co-branded deals, offerings and events.

Boost Mobile is proud to partner with Coach Prime to help Americans take advantage of every moment as they "Get after it." Learn more about Boost Mobile's latest partnership with Coach Prime at BoostMobile.com/Prime. Stay tuned for more Coach Prime announcements throughout the year.

To find your nearest Boost Mobile retailer, please visit BoostMobile.com/Stores.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers on the Boost Wireless Network and two of America's top 5G networks. It offers competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online at Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is a prepaid retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless, the 4th facilities-based, nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S., an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

1 MSRP is $599.99

2 Promo is applicable to $60/mo. plan when purchased in a Boost Mobile store.

3 $60/mo. Plan: $100 upfront, with a $25 account credit for four months in months 3-6 on the $60 plan. This will net result in a free device for customers who stay a minimum of 6 months

4 Customers with a compatible device can access the Boost Wireless Network in select locations. Customers will connect to our partner networks — two of America's top 5G networks — when outside of those locations. Click here for more details.

