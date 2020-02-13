Boost Mobile and LG Announce 'Shoot For A Million Dollars' Competition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile and LG are making basketball season a lot more entertaining through its "Shoot for a Million Dollars" Sweepstakes.1 Starting today through March 11, the sweepstakes will feature a daily prize giveaway from brands such as Foot Locker, StubHub and Fanatics with one Grand Prize winner having the chance to shoot for a million dollars.

To enter, eligible participants can simply text "1Million" to 63566.2 The grand prize and daily prize winners will be selected from a random drawing from all eligible entries. The grand prize winner and their guest will enjoy a three-day getaway to Houston for the McDonald's All American Games, which takes place on Wednesday, April 1. At the Games, the grand prize winner will have the opportunity to shoot from half court for a million dollars.

"This is such an exciting time of year for basketball fans," said Greg Hegger, director-Reward Marketing and Local Marketing, Boost Mobile. "Boost Mobile and LG want to add to that excitement with the 'Shoot for a Million Dollars' Sweepstakes. Boost Mobile customers and fans across the country can get into the game for a chance to win some amazing prizes and attend the most elite high school basketball games in the country."

Boost Mobile offers one of the best values in wireless, with no annual service contracts. All plans include unlimited data, talk and text and the latest phones at affordable prices from top brands like LG. For a limited time, consumers looking to make the switch can head into a Boost Mobile store and get the LG Stylo 5X for free.3 In addition, service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.

For full details on "Shoot for a Million Dollars," please visit www.shootfor1million.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers some of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE BOOST MOBILE "SHOOT FOR A MILLION DOLLARS" SWEEPSTAKES. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US & DC, 18 years of age or older and who have a 2-way text messaging-capable mobile phone with a data plan before 2/13/20. Grand prize winner must be 21 or older. Message and data rates may apply. Text messages sent by auto-dialer. Void in AK, HI & PR and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:01 a.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For Official Rules, which govern, visit www.shootfor1million.com. Sponsor: Boost Mobile, 9060 Irvine Center Drive, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92618.

2 Standard messaging and data rates may apply.

3 Offer valid through April 4, 2020. While supplies last. Limit one device/line; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50 or higher and unlimited family plans; excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Excludes tax. Select markets/retailers only (excl. boostmobile.com or national retailers). Select models only; no substitutions, cash back or rain checks. May not be combinable with other device offers.

