Boost Mobile expands its low cost device offering, adding new LG K22 to device lineup for just $69

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Boost Mobile continues to offer customers more choice and value, it today announced the new LG K22 as the latest addition to its portfolio of devices. The new device offers some of the best bang for the buck in wireless today and is now available for purchase online at BoostMobile.com for $69.99 (MSRP $89.99).

The LG K22's front 5MP and 13MP + Macro 2MP cameras capture picture-perfect moments with a click of a button. Paired with a 3,000 mAh battery life and 4G LTE speeds, the LG K22 makes it easy to stream and create content while on the go or at home.

LG K22 features

6.2-inch HD+ FullVision Notch display

3,000 mAh battery

5MP front and 13MP + 2MP rear-facing cameras

2GB RAM / 32GB ROM memory

Quad-Core 1.3GHz processor

Boost Mobile plans allow consumers to connect with loved ones

Boost Mobile's prepaid phone plans make it affordable to connect with loved ones, starting at just $10 per month.

Boost Mobile has several deals to help customers stay connected, including a brand-new limited-time "3 lines for $90 per month" offer available for new customers. This limited-time offer is available on BoostMobile.com and in stores through Jan. 7 and includes unlimited talk and text plus 35GB LTE data.

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming, all on T-Mobile's new network. For full details on the device and pricing, visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's New Upgraded Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

