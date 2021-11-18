Boost Mobile launches its first Carrier Crusher plans: leading with a full year of service for just $100

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile—the wireless carrier focused on empowering customers by delivering unprecedented value—reveals its most compelling plan to date, allowing customers to stay connected all year-long, worry-free. The annual plan, which is currently the greatest value in the mobile market, gives customers 12 months of unlimited talk and text, plus 1 GB of high speed data for just $100 per year or $8.33 per month.¹ This is the first of many Carrier Crusher plans that Boost will launch throughout the holiday season.

The new Boost Mobile Carrier Crusher plans will target the 85% of Americans who use under 10 GB of data per month and have finite unlimited data plans options.² Today, almost 45% of Americans are on an unlimited plan,³ yet 1 in 3 use less than 5 GB per month.⁴ Starting today, Boost Mobile will focus on the tens of millions who are paying thousands of dollars to carriers for data that they will never use.

Also effective today, Boost introduces several additional Carrier Crusher plans, including a $20 per month plan with unlimited talk and text plus 15 GB of data that's billed annually in one payment per year.⁵ For those looking to pay monthly, Boost offers a $25 plan with unlimited talk and text, plus 5 GB of high speed data or a $15 plan with unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of high speed data.⁶

"The U.S. market is set up for the carriers to provide a high price point to all Americans today. It's great for the 15% of users who consume over 10 GB of data per month, but for the rest of us, we are subsidizing the bill for those users," said Stephen Stokols who heads Boost Mobile. "You wouldn't pay $70 for an all you can eat buffet if you only wanted a salad, so why are we forced to choose all you can eat in wireless?"

These new Carrier Crusher plans are available today at my.boostmobile.com.

¹ Not including taxes. Plan includes 12-Month Unlimited Talk & Text + 1GB 5G/4G Data.

²,⁴ Study: Americans are overpaying for unlimited data

³ How large is your monthly data volume according to your main smartphone contract?

⁵Not including taxes. Plan includes $20/Mo 12-Month Unlimited Talk & Text + 15GB 5G/4G Data.

⁶Not including taxes for both plans: $25 Unlimited Talk & Text + 5GB 5G/4G Data; $15 Unlimited Talk & Text + 2GB 5G/4G Data

About Boost Mobile

