Boost Mobile launches new Coolpad Legacy Brisa

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced the new Coolpad Legacy Brisa is the latest addition to its portfolio of devices. Featuring a sleek design, sophisticated high dynamic range (HDR) audio and sharp camera system, the smartphone is available free for customers who switch to Boost Mobile, and for $79.99 to new customers at any authorized Boost Mobile retail store.

Offering powerful performance capabilities, the Coolpad Legacy Brisa elevates the action and boasts a stunning 6.53-inch FHD+ display screen with vivid colors and a long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery for a thrilling entertainment experience. Equipped with built-in smart photography features, the expansive 16 MP and 5 MP dual rear-facing cameras and 16 MP front-facing camera are designed to capture high-quality photos with every shot.

The spacious display, designed with Gorilla® Glass 3, provides an extra layer of protection and damage resistance to prevent cracks and scratches.

Boost Mobile customers will also appreciate the device's enhanced entertainment features. These include HDR from Pixelworks®, THX® Spatial Audio for listening over headphones and multi-streaming Bluetooth with Tempow, all of which combine to make watching movies, listening to music and gaming more exhilarating while on the go. Boost Mobile customers will also be the first mobile users to enjoy the immersive THX Spatial Audio multi-dimensional audio on their phone.

Packed with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon 665 Octa Core chipset and 3 GB RAM / 32 GB ROM memory, users will experience incredible performance and have more room to share experiences and stay connected wherever they go.

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performance

Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans allow customers to enjoy all the features of their Coolpad Legacy Brisa and save money.

Boost Mobile recently launched its new "$hrink-It!" plan, which starts at $45 per month for 15 GB and includes unlimited talk and text. $hrink-It! reduces customers' monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments. In addition to $hrink-It! and other popular Boost plans, the company also recently launched " 5 under $50 " affordable prepaid wireless plans starting at $10 per month, including unlimited talk and text.

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming. New Boost Mobile customers with a compatible device will activate on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

To learn more about Coolpad Legacy Brisa and available offers, visit any authorized Boost Mobile retailer or BoostMobile.com .

