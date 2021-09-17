Boost Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini with orders starting on September 24

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhones, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design.

The iPhone 13 lineup will be available in Boost stores and online September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit BoostMobile.com.

"Boost offers best in class services, and we're thrilled to offer the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup to our customers, giving them more power and exciting new features," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. "The new iPhone 13 models complement Boost's philosophy of giving customers more power right in the palm of their hands."

Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.1 Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple-designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

Boost Mobile plans offer the best value in no contract wireless. With iPhone 13 on Boost Mobile's upgraded network, customers are more empowered than ever. Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans allow customers to enjoy all the features of the new iPhone 13 lineup, save money, and receive access to additional services such as free K Health . Boost Mobile offers new customers 5G/4G data and unlimited talk and text on any plan when they bring in a compatible Apple iPhone.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit BoostMobile.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

