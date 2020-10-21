Boost Mobile to target low data usage Americans with the most compelling low cost wireless plans in U.S. today

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced a limited time offer that brings unprecedented value to consumers with wireless plans starting at just $10 per month on the carrier's New Upgraded Network . The plan, which is currently the most compelling low cost plan in the wireless market today, gives users unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of high speed data. For an additional $5, users can get 4GB of high speed data per month.

Unlike other anemic low-cost plans in-market today, the Boost plan ensures that the nearly 30% of Americans who use less than 5GB per month can save over $500 off their annual unlimited wireless bills. Boost will also offer 4GB of high speed data for just $15 per month, compared to similar 4GB plans that can cost more than $30 monthly.

"These new plans, which offer the most value the U.S. market has seen to-date, are just the tip of the iceberg toward achieving our mission to deliver unprecedented value to all segments of the market," said Stephen Stokols, who heads Boost Mobile. "Today is a step in the right direction to ensure that Americans only pay for what they use."

"Now more than ever, Americans are looking for ways to reduce their budgets without sacrificing on necessities," said Andrea Henderson, head of marketing, Boost Mobile. "Our new plans enable a large segment of Americans, many still at home on Wi-Fi most of the day, an opportunity to save $50 per month or more."

These new plans are available today at any local Boost Mobile retail store or online at boostmobilesim.com through Dec. 31, 2020.2

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's New Upgraded Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .



1 According to Statista reports, " Size of Mobile Data Plan in the U.S. 2020 " and " Average monthly wireless data usage in the United States 2018, by age ." 2 After the initial three-month promotional period, subscribers to the $10 plan will receive 1GB of high-speed data, and subscribers to the $15 plan will receive 2GB of high-speed data.

