Boost Mobile unveils '5 under $50'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced five wireless plans under $50 per month, giving consumers more choice and value in prepaid wireless. These new plans join Boost's recently launched "$hrink-It!" plan, which rewards loyal customers by shrinking their monthly rate by $10 per month after six on-time payments.

"It's more important than ever to provide reliable wireless choices that fit a variety of budgets and lifestyles," said John Swieringa, group president, retail wireless and COO, DISH. "We're providing more choice and flexibility while putting money back in our customers' pockets, assuring everyone can afford to stay connected with our new, innovative options that address their individual needs."

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and value

All new plans offer unlimited talk and text, plus various high-speed data options, so customers can choose the plan that fits their needs. Each of the plans are stackable, allowing customers to create their own customized, affordable family plans. Consumers are welcome to sign up with their existing compatible device, or purchase a new device from Boost. The plans are available to new Boost customers, beginning today.

$10 for 1GB of high-speed data

for 1GB of high-speed data $15 for 2GB of high-speed data

for 2GB of high-speed data $25 for 5GB of high-speed data

for 5GB of high-speed data $35 for 10GB of high-speed data

for 10GB of high-speed data $hrink-It! — Boost recently launched its new $hrink-It! plan, which starts at $45 per month for 15GB of high-speed data and includes unlimited talk and text. $hrink-It! reduces customers' monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments.

Data add-on packages

Additionally, Boost Mobile is launching the following data packages, available as recurring or one-time add-ons:

1GB of high-speed data for $5

2GB of high-speed data for $10

For customers who have greater data needs, Boost Mobile also offers:

Unlimited plan for $50 per month. Includes unlimited data, talk and text, and 12GB mobile hotspot.

per month. Includes unlimited data, talk and text, and 12GB mobile hotspot. Unlimited Plus plan for $60 per month. Includes unlimited data, talk and text, 30GB mobile hotspot, plus unlimited HD video streaming.

For a current list of Boost offers and more details about the new offers, visit https://www.boostmobile.com/plans .

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99 percent nationwide coverage with voice roaming on select devices. New Boost Mobile customers with a compatible device will activate on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

For full details on the device and pricing, visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's New Upgraded Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

