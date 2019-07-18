Boost Mobile Unveils Enhanced Wi-Fi Hotspot Data Plan

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying connected just got easier with a new data-only plan option from Boost Mobile. New and existing customers can get 50GB of data for just $50 a month, to use with any 4G LTE broadband device. To make the most of the data plan offering, the Coolpad Surf™ hotspot device is now available for $49.99 (plus tax) at BoostMobile.com and Boost Mobile stores nationwide.

Customers taking advantage of the new data plan can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices to the internet and enjoy a fast and reliable connection wherever they are, when in a 4G LTE or Enhanced LTE coverage area.

"Boost Mobile always strives to provide customers easy and seamless ways to stay connected, and providing a robust data-only plan is just another way to help them work remotely or travel with reliable Wi-Fi," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president-Sales and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "Paired with our new and improved data plan offering, Coolpad Surf™ makes having internet on the go and at home easier and more cost-effective, so it was a natural decision to launch both of these offerings during the busy summer travel season."

Coolpad Surf™ combines premium design and powerful technology to allow seamless high-speed Wi-Fi access. Packed into an impressive portable and lightweight design, it measures the size of a credit card to fit easily in a pocket. Key features of the mobile hotspot device include:

Long-lasting battery life to help stay connected all day.

Easy-to-use web interface to monitor data.

Qualcomm MDM9207 processor and 802.11 b /g/n Wi-Fi connectivity.

/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity. Support for connection of up to 10 devices.

For full details on the data plan, device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Coolpad Americas

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas and operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics for the modern digital family that are inspired by innovation and purpose. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us .

SOURCE Boost Mobile

Related Links

http://BoostMobile.com

