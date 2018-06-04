Boost Oxygen Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Neuner says, "We are very proud to be trusted by athletic trainers of all types and at every level of competition. Wherever an athlete is competing to be at their best, Boost Oxygen supports their passion and their talent."

Mr. Neuner goes on to say: "It doesn't matter the age of the athlete, or the sport, maximizing the results of play is what Boost Oxygen does. Athletes and AT's in professional leagues such as the NHL, NFL, MLB, NCAA, AFL, AHL, and Team USA already integrate Boost. We are also proud to be available to high school athletes and physical therapy / rehabilitation settings with our placement in the catalogs of major sports medicine distributors: Collins Sports Medicine, MEDCO and School Health. For everyday athletes, since 2007, Boost has been leading the way by being available at retailers; including Dick's Sporting Goods, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Christy Sports, Cabela's, Sportsman's Warehouse, Sun and Ski, Scheels All Sports, and hundreds of others nationwide."

95% pure Boost Oxygen is an all-natural product that is safe for use by athletes of all ages. The breathing of oxygen rich mixtures by competing athletes is approved by the USADA and the WADA.

About Boost Oxygen:

Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. Professional athletes, teams and organizations in the NFL, NHL, AHL, AFL, NCAA, Team USA choose Boost Oxygen; in addition to everyday athletes of all ages. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit: www.BoostOxygen.com. On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-oxygen-and-the-national-athletic-trainers-association-300659439.html

SOURCE Boost Oxygen

Related Links

http://www.boostoxygen.com

