BOOST PLAN Offers Fresh Consultant-in-a-Box Approach to Marketing Plans

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boost Marketing Methods LLC announced BOOST PLAN, a marketing planning and budgeting product designed to deliver optimal business results. BOOST PLAN helps marketing executives in growth companies deliver actionable marketing plans – while learning to think strategically and position themselves as strong marketing leaders.

BOOST PLAN provides a marketing planning roadmap, with tools and methodologies to help marketing leaders become more efficient and effective, gain alignment throughout the organization, and build internal marketing leadership and competency. Just like a "consultant-in-a-box", it is totally self-paced, holding your hand through the process but letting you choose how fast to go and where to focus.

BOOST PLAN contains 10 guided process modules, including step by step instruction on how to develop a marketing strategy, build a marketing budget, and sell your plan internally to key stakeholders within the organization. Also included in Boost Plan is a collection of marketing tools such as presentation templates, budgeting calculators, and benchmarks to save time and accelerate the planning process.

"We know marketing leaders work tirelessly to implement marketing programs", said Leslie Bixel, co-founder of Boost Marketing Methods LLC. "But without proper planning, they frequently experience misalignment with their executives, as well as overload and frustration within their own marketing teams. With BOOST PLAN we want to provide an alternative to expensive consultants or struggling to cobble together a marketing plan and budget by themselves. The planning process becomes a way to develop true marketing heroes."

BOOST PLAN is rooted in the idea that a solid marketing strategy in support of an organization's business objectives is the foundation for successful marketing.

BOOST PLAN is priced at $1995. For a limited time this price includes an introductory 3-month quick start coaching package. BOOST PLAN is available now at boostmarketingmethods.com.

Boost Marketing Methods LLC is a Silicon Valley based company founded by two senior partners with decades of collective marketing experience working with Fortune 500 brands, start-ups, and innovative non-profits. Boost Marketing Methods LLC provides tools and guidance for strategic marketing, marketing planning, and marketing budgets. We believe in turning marketers into marketing heroes, by helping them connect the dots between business objectives, marketing strategy, and program tactics.

