Boost Run Expands AI Infrastructure Ecosystem with Additional GPU, Data Center, Financing, and Customer Partnerships as it Prepares to Merge with Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Run, LLC ("Boost Run"), a rapidly growing provider of AI Cloud Infrastructure and high performance compute (HPC), and Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: WLAC) ("Willow Lane"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced Boost Run's recent entry into a series of commercial agreements that collectively aim to expand and diversify Boost Run's access to next generation hardware, data center capacity power and capital, alongside significant new customer commitment. These partnerships underscore Boost Run's disciplined approach to profitable growth and strengthen visibility into long term capacity expansion.

The agreements include:

Fluidstack, a leading AI cloud platform, has entered into a two-year $127 million contract with Boost Run to facilitate inference and training clusters for customers within its world-class portfolio





New next-gen GPU supply orders with Dell Technologies and additional supply orders with Boost Run's existing GPU provider





Expanded data center partnership to increase available capacity and geographic diversification





New and existing financing relationships with Dell and Data Sales designed to support increased capacity

"Today's announcement reflects our commitment to building Boost Run in a disciplined and capital efficient way with best-in-class hardware and software, data center operators, finance organizations and customers," said Andrew Karos, Boost Run CEO. "By aligning power availability, hardware supply, and customer requirements, our goal is to create a standardized process that closely matches deployment with contracted demand, reducing both execution and capital risk."

"Given our platform architecture, rapid and automated deployment expertise, industry certifications, and established customer relationships, demand for Boost Run AI Infrastructure has remained robust, and we are excited to announce this new agreement with Fluidstack."

"While we had previously communicated an expectation that we would deploy $100 million of capacity in the first quarter of 2026," Karos continued, "we now anticipate that we will deploy at least $250 million of the latest generation of GPUs in that timeframe, while adding additional access to meaningful incremental power and infrastructure. Our focus on unit economics drives our continued comfort with our strong adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow margin profile as disclosed previously."

Expanded Access to Next-Generation Chips Supports Upcoming Deployments

Boost Run's continuing partnership with its existing OEM hardware supplier has been instrumental to the success of Boost Run, and its new partnership with Dell amplifies Boost Run's best-in-class offering to the markets. These relationships provide further visibility into hardware availability at a time when demand for advanced AI systems continues to outpace supply across the industry. They position Boost Run to:

Obtain access to next-generation GPUs





Manages the risk associated with industry-wide supply constraints for advanced AI systems





Support customer requirements for access to the latest AI hardware and software stacks





Enhance longer-range planning for capacity ramps and customer onboarding

Additional Strategic Data Center Partnership to Scale Footprint

Boost Run has secured access to additional data center capacity. This capacity is in addition to its existing capacity footprint. This gives Boost Run:

Multi-site geographic and operational redundancy to reduce concentrated execution risk and increase Inference and Training locations





Competitive power and colocation economics by leveraging relationships across multiple data center operators





Phased capacity activation aligned with hardware availability and customer demand

"This strategy reflects the reality and pace of today's dynamic AI infrastructure market," Karos said, "Our data center partners value Boost Run's disciplined approach to rapid and automated onboarding, utilization and customer quality—qualities that are designed to ensure ongoing access to premium colocation facilities."

Significant Financing Relationships with OEM and Equipment Leasing Partners

Boost Run has entered into significant, capital-efficient financing arrangements with Dell and Data Sales designed to support Boost Run's capital needs for GPU procurement, hardware deployment, and operational scale. These arrangements provide:

Capital structures tailored to AI infrastructure deployment cycles and customer revenue ramps





OEM vendor financing, aligning hardware supplier interests with Boost Run's growth

Building On Our Close Partnership With AI Cloud Provider Fluidstack

Boost Run's new two-year, $127 million contract with Fluidstack adds:

Enterprise-grade demand for reliable, predictable AI compute infrastructure from top-tier application platforms





Inference demand that drives recurring, usage-based GPU consumption at scale





Alignment of inputs and outputs: power, hardware, and customer demand tightly coordinated to maximize capital efficiency and returns

"Our portfolio continues to grow through larger deployments and longer duration contracts," said CEO Karos, "Fluidstack has some of the most important and visible customers in Inference and Generative AI. Fluidstack's continued confidence in our ability to execute is great validation for what we have built and continue to build here at Boost Run, partnering with them to provide rapid access to dedicated, high-performance GPU clusters for their customers."

"Our Soc 2 Type 2, HIPAA, and ISO27001 industry certifications mesh with Fluidstack's needs" Karos continued, "and having spent over 15 years purchasing infrastructure to support high-frequency trading before starting Boost Run, I have full appreciation for the rapidly evolving needs of Inference solutions for access to low latency, always-on, automated and secure compute."

Continued Commitment to Strong and Profitable Growth and Performance

"We continue to operate with a primary focus on our unit economics and profitable growth," said Erik Guckel, CFO of Boost Run, "and we want to reiterate our comfort with our depreciation policy, as well as the adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow margin metrics as disclosed in Willow Lane's 8-K dated September 16, 2025."

About Boost Run, Inc.

Boost Run is a leading provider of instant, scalable GPU infrastructure for AI workloads. Boost Run was created to eliminate the pain points of traditional AI infrastructure. Boost Run's platform delivers on-demand GPU compute through a simple UI or powerful API, enabling customers to spin up resources in clicks to programmatically access thousands of GPUs. Boost Run's API also powers seamless integration for resellers and distribution channels, meeting the demands of enterprise and government buyers. With facility-level and operator-level certifications, as well as validation from partners including Carahsoft and Lenovo, Boost Run is built to be durable, compliant, and enterprise-ready from day one.

About Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Willow Lane's team has broad sector knowledge and brings a combination of operating, investing, financial and transactional experience. Willow Lane team has collectively identified and closed five previous SPAC business combinations, creating value for shareholders.

