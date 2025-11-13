BOOST TREADMILLS LAUNCHES BOOST 3: REVOLUTIONARY MICROGRAVITY TREADMILL MAKES ELITE PERFORMANCE AND RECOVERY ACCESSIBLE TO HOMES AND CLINICS

Commercial-Grade Technology, Previously Limited to Pro and Collegiate Sports, Now Available with Smaller Footprint and Financing Options as Low as $390/Month

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Treadmills, the leader in differential air pressure (DAP) technology founded by the pioneers who first commercialized the anti-gravity treadmill™, today announced the launch of the Boost 3, a next-generation microgravity treadmill. This new model is engineered to bring commercial-grade performance and recovery technology into homes, physical therapy clinics, fitness centers, and wellness facilities nationwide.

The new Boost 3 by Boost Treadmills

At $22,999—half the price of comparable systems—with rental options starting at $599/month and lease programs from $390/month, the Boost 3 makes technology once reserved for elite athletes, far more accessible for homes and clinics than ever before.

The Boost 3 delivers the same core technology trusted by the Navy SEALs, LA Dodgers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Rockets, 100 other professional sports organizations and nearly every major NCAA program. Current Boost Treadmills are installed in 1,000 facilities worldwide. This is the tool professional and collegiate sports teams and athletes use for building resilience, training with higher volume, and recovering faster. The technology addresses a fundamental challenge: how to exercise through injury, get stronger without high impact, and maintain peak performance. Whether it's an athlete pushing for a new PR, a client recovering from surgery, or an active adult wanting to run without pain, the Boost 3 provides a level of control over movement that was previously impossible outside of elite performance centers.

"For too long, this level of commercial-grade performance technology has been locked behind the doors of elite sports facilities," said Tom Allen, CEO and Co-Founder of Boost Treadmills. "We've taken the core technology used by professional athletes to train harder and recover smarter and made it accessible to the dedicated home gym, the community physical therapy clinic, the high school athletic program, and the wellness center focused on longevity. This isn't just about recovery; it's about proactive strength and conditioning. It's a tool that allows you to safely push your limits, exercise through an injury without losing fitness, and maintain a high-performance lifestyle for decades."

A VERSATILE TOOL FOR STRENGTH AND RECOVERY

Physical therapists and trainers who use the technology view it as a bridge between traditional rehabilitation and high-level performance.

"The Boost 3 is a game-changer for my clinic. It's not just a 'rehab' tool; it's a performance tool," said Drew Morcos, Founder and Owner of Motus PT and former PT for USC and the LA Lakers. "It allows my clients—whether they're professional athletes, marathoners or weekend warriors—to exercise through an injury in a controlled, unweighted environment. They can maintain cardiovascular fitness and proper movement mechanics, which dramatically speeds up their return to full activity. They get stronger, faster, without the associated impact or risk of re-injury."

"What I love about this technology is its versatility," added Matt Weissbach, co-founder of Evolve PT. "I can have a post-op patient working on correcting their gait at 50% body weight, and right after, I can have an elite athlete doing high-intensity intervals at 80% body weight to build strength with less stress. It's a commercial-grade tool that gives people the confidence to move again, and safely and effectively build the strength they need to live an active life. It has been an incredibly valuable tool for Evolve and our patients."

BREAKTHROUGH FEATURES FOR HOME AND CLINIC USE

The Boost 3 maintains all core Boost 2 features while introducing critical innovations for broader accessibility:

25% Smaller Footprint: Designed to fit in homes, spare bedrooms, and space-constrained clinics.

Designed to fit in homes, spare bedrooms, and space-constrained clinics. Lower Step Height: Easier ingress/egress for clients with mobility limitations or post-surgical users.

Easier ingress/egress for clients with mobility limitations or post-surgical users. Simplified Operation: Intuitive controls and fully motorized entry and exit requiring minimal training for users and facility staff.

Intuitive controls and fully motorized entry and exit requiring minimal training for users and facility staff. Pre-Programmed Protocols: Built-in recovery and training programs for common applications, including post-operative protocols, athletic conditioning, and gait improvement.

Built-in recovery and training programs for common applications, including post-operative protocols, athletic conditioning, and gait improvement. Flexible Acquisition: Purchase ($22,999), rental ($599/month), or lease ($390/month) options.

Purchase ($22,999), rental ($599/month), or lease ($390/month) options. Precision Weight Support: Adjustable from 20-100% body weight in 1% increments, enabling personalized progression.

THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND THE BREAKTHROUGH

The Boost 3 utilizes differential air pressure technology originally developed by NASA. By creating a pressurized air chamber around the user's lower body, the system provides precise, controllable reduction in gravitational load—allowing users to practice walking, running, and movement patterns with reduced pain, improved form, and decreased injury risk.

"What makes the Boost 3 transformative isn't just the price point—it's that we've solved the engineering challenges that kept this technology confined to institutional settings," said Sean Whalen, CTO and Co-Founder of Boost Treadmills. "We've reduced the footprint by 30%, simplified the interface, and maintained 99%+ uptime reliability. This is technology that an individual user can operate at home, or that a small clinic can deploy profitably. That's the innovation."

Whalen previously founded AlterG™ (Acquired by Lifeward™ in 2023), the company that commercialized the original anti-gravity treadmill technology. Allen was AlterG's first employee. The duo founded Boost Treadmills in 2017 along with Jimmy Bean, with the explicit mission to advance the technology and make it more accessible.

COMMERCIAL AND ATHLETIC APPLICATIONS

The Boost 3 enables exercise for diverse populations across the recovery and performance spectrum:

Gait and Neurological Training: Supports high-repetition gait training for clients with neurological conditions, improving motor learning with reduced fall risk.

Supports high-repetition gait training for clients with neurological conditions, improving motor learning with reduced fall risk. Post-Operative & Injury Recovery: Allows clients (post-surgery for knee, hip, ankle) to begin weight-bearing exercise earlier while protecting healing tissues.

Allows clients (post-surgery for knee, hip, ankle) to begin weight-bearing exercise earlier while protecting healing tissues. Low-Impact Strength & Conditioning: Enables users with arthritis, chronic pain, or obesity to exercise with dramatically reduced joint stress.

Enables users with arthritis, chronic pain, or obesity to exercise with dramatically reduced joint stress. Athletic Performance & Conditioning: Used by athletes for injury prevention, return-to-play protocols, and high-volume training with reduced impact stress.

Used by athletes for injury prevention, return-to-play protocols, and high-volume training with reduced impact stress. Active Aging & Wellness: Allows active seniors to maintain cardiovascular fitness, strength, and balance while minimizing fall risk and joint stress.

FINANCING AND COMMERCIAL INCENTIVES

Boost Treadmills provides comprehensive support for clinics and individuals.

Commercial Tax Incentives: For clinics and facilities, Section 179 tax deductions may allow an immediate write-off of the full purchase price, with potential tax savings of up to $8,750 (at a 35% tax bracket).

For clinics and facilities, Section 179 tax deductions may allow an immediate write-off of the full purchase price, with potential tax savings of up to $8,750 (at a 35% tax bracket). Insurance Support: The company provides assistance with Letters of Medical Necessity and CPT coding guidance for clinics. Many insurance plans may cover 40-60% of costs for individuals when prescribed by a physician for qualifying conditions. HSA/FSA eligibility guidance is also available.

AVAILABILITY

The Boost 3 is available for preorder beginning November 12, 2025, with delivery and installation beginning in early 2026. Interested individuals and organizations can schedule consultations, product demonstrations, and pre-qualification at www.boosttreadmills.com or by calling (510) 883-3123.

ABOUT BOOST TREADMILLS

Founded in 2017 by anti-gravity treadmill pioneers Sean Whalen, Tom Allen, and Jimmy Bean, Boost Treadmills is dedicated to advancing differential air pressure technology and making it accessible to broader populations. The company's mission is to eliminate barriers—both economic and practical—that have historically limited access to evidence-based recovery and performance technology. Boost Treadmills serves elite athletic organizations, medical facilities, and individual users nationwide. For more information, visit www.boosttreadmills.com .

For press inquiries please contact us at [email protected] or call 510-333-3718

