Boost Your Pet's Gut Health: Vetnique Unveils Exciting New Glandex® Product

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetnique, the makers of Glandex®, the #1 vet-recommended anal gland supplement, proudly introduces a new, all-natural Daily Prebiotic & Probiotic to the Glandex line. This bacon-flavored soft chew is vet formulated and vet recommended, and designed to significantly improve the digestive system, gut health, and immune functions for dogs of all ages.

With seventy percent of the immune system residing in the gut, having a properly functioning digestive system is crucial to a dog's overall health. With five of the most beneficial probiotic strains and five billion CFUs per serving, the Glandex Daily Prebiotic & Probiotic can help balance gut bacteria and stimulate the immune system. The dual-prebiotic blend in this supplement 'feeds' beneficial bacteria in the gut to aid in digestion, immunity, and overall health.

"As a veterinarian, I frequently saw patients with digestive health issues and skin conditions account for more than half of the veterinary visits annually. The signs of poor gut health can be anything from diarrhea and poor quality stools to itchy skin and bad breath. With Glandex® as our foundation, Vetnique is excited to introduce a new Daily Prebiotic & Probiotic supplement that can help pet parents support their pet's gut health more effectively with easy, at-home routines," said Dr. James Bascharon, DVM, Founder and CEO of Vetnique. "This new addition to our bestselling Glandex® line highlights our commitment to help millions of pets thrive through improved digestive health and immunity."

Glandex is the #1 vet-recommended brand for anal gland health and is uniquely vet formulated and vet recommended by over 75,000 veterinarians worldwide.

For more information about Glandex Daily Prebiotic & Probiotic Soft Chews and the other premium pet care products, visit Vetnique.com or Amazon.com.

About Vetnique

Vetnique and its industry-leading portfolio of health solutions are uniquely vet founded, vet formulated, and vet recommended. Vetnique is dedicated to helping pets thrive, and works hard to provide high-quality veterinarian-formulated products and knowledge for pet families. With a commitment to innovation and effectiveness, and fueled by over 75,000 vet recommendations, Vetnique continues to revolutionize the pet care industry through cutting-edge health solutions designed to meet the unique needs of pets.

