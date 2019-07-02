Boostability CEO Gavan Thorpe Named Best CEOs for Women by Comparably

Boostability is the global leader in white-label SEO for partners, agencies and resellers. Based in the tech corridor of Lehi, Utah, Boostability's mission is to help small businesses succeed online.

"It means so much that the employees who work here see it as a great place to work," Thorpe continues. "Because Comparably gives awards based on employee comments, I truly appreciate the women of Boostability who help create such a positive work environment. I want to ensure our company culture is one where everyone knows they can come to work, do something meaningful, and succeed in their careers."

Comparably is a company culture and career monitoring website. It gathers sentiment ratings based on compensation, being challenged at work, getting valuable feedback, and other workplace metrics from employees who anonymously rated their places of work between May 2018 and May 2019.

"Comparably's annual Best CEOs for Women Award is based solely on how female employees rate their CEOs," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "These outstanding leaders are being recognized for creating workplaces that inspire, encourage, and support women's voices and contributions."

Boostability is the global leader in white label SEO services, partnering with the top agencies, publishers, and internet companies in the world. It serves in multiple languages across countries, and continents, and provides full-service SEO with fulfillment, product, sales, customer service and marketing departments. Boostability has one of the largest small business SEO databases, and have served SEO to more small businesses than any other company in the world. Established in 2009, Boostability focuses on helping their partners and small business clients succeed online by getting ranked at the top of search engines. It services 30,000+ active clients and has 500 employees in its three offices: two located in the Silicon Slopes of Utah, and its European headquarters in Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit www.boostability.com.

