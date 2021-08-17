Boostability Named To Inc 5000 List For 6th Time

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostability, the world-wide leader in white-label and small business SEO, is thrilled to be named to this year's Inc 5000 list for Fastest Growing Companies in 2021. This is the sixth time Boostability has made this prestigious list.

"After such a tough year for everyone in 2020, it makes it even more special to win this award for a sixth time," says Boostability CEO Gavan Thorpe. "Boostability banded together to help small businesses during a pandemic that forced many to make significant adjustments. We're thrilled to help our small business customers continue to succeed online in such difficult circumstances. And to see growth at Boostability as well. It's a testament to our talented team who work so hard each day."

Boostability is part of Utah's growing tech hub, headquartered in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Lehi, Utah. We also have a growing European office in Berlin, Germany serving many of our international partners. Boostability is powered by our proprietary technology platform Launchpad, designed specifically to optimize campaigns with a scalable and affordable SEO model. Better technology means better SEO, period.

"The Inc 5000 list ranks companies by overall growth over a three-year period," Thorpe continues. "And over the past three years, Boostability has gone through massive growth domestically and internationally. We love the customers we get to serve each day."

Boostability is the global leader in white label SEO services for SMBs. Boost partners with the top agencies, publishers, and internet companies in the world. We focus on helping small businesses succeed online, and service in nine languages across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Boostability services in 9 countries and 15 languages and climbing! We provide full-service SEO with fulfillment, product, sales, customer service and marketing departments. Boostability has one of the world's largest small business SEO databases and has served SEO to more small businesses than any other company in the world. We're technology powered, people enabled. And our people are the best of the best. For more information, visit www.boostability.com .

Contact:

Kristine Pratt

1-800-261-1537

[email protected]

SOURCE Boostability

Related Links

http://www.boostability.com

