Boostability Named Winner in Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplace 2019 Award

"We're excited to be named to the Top Workplaces Award," says Boostability CEO Gavan Thorpe. "We pride ourselves on making sure our employees enjoy the time they spend at work and find success in their jobs and careers. Ultimately if our employees find satisfaction in their jobs, it helps us succeed as a company and better take care of our customers. We love our Boostability culture and work hard to maintain it."

The anonymous survey completed by company employees' measures workplace environment including culture, alignment, execution, connection, perks, and more.

"We want to maintain a healthy work-life balance, make sure employees know we care about their well-being, and offer some fun perks that take it to the next level," Thorpe continues. "Our managers and executives have a true open-door policy. We take employee feedback very seriously to make sure we're always growing and improving as a company."

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Boostability is the global leader in white label SEO services, partnering with the top agencies, publishers, and internet companies in the world. It serves in multiple languages across countries, and continents, and provides full-service SEO with fulfillment, product, sales, customer service and marketing departments. Boostability has one of the largest small business SEO databases, and has served SEO to more small businesses than any other company in the world.

About Boostability

Established in 2009, Boostability focuses on helping its partners and small business clients succeed online by getting ranked at the top of search engines. It services 30,000+ active clients and has 500 employees in its three offices: two located in the Silicon Slopes of Utah, and its European headquarters in Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit www.boostability.com.

Contact: Kristine Pratt

1-800-261-1537

kpratt@boostability.com

SOURCE Boostability

Related Links

http://www.boostability.com

