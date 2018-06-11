Boostability Wins 2018 Best Leadership Award

Boostability is an SEO and Online Marketing Company based in the tech corridor of Lehi, helping small businesses succeed online in an increasingly digital heavy world. It ranked 8th on Comparably's list of Best Leadership in small and mid-sized companies.

"In today's highly complex business environment, the job of a senior management leader is more challenging than ever," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "No matter the industry, executives are being asked to navigate through increasing competition and rapidly advancing technology. Comparably's Best Leadership awards honors those who are stellar at what they do in business while creating a culture that delivers results."

Comparably's rankings reflect employee perspectives on the leadership team and its effectiveness.

"Our leadership team is one of the best," Thorpe continues. "Our company wouldn't be where it is today without their vision and how they continue to inspire our employees to do their best every day."

About Boostability

Established in 2009, Boostability was founded on a simple business model: to create affordable and effective SEO for the small business marketplace. And it's worked. Today, Boostability serves thousands of small businesses, helping them elevate their digital presence and succeed online. Boostability primarily works with partners that offer their white-labeled SEO, social media, and website build services to their SMB clients. The company serves more than 26,000 active clients and has over 400 employees based in two offices around the Silicon Slopes of Utah and satellite locations in Amsterdam and Berlin. It has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for four straight years. For more information, visit www.boostability.com.

