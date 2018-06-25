Boostability Wins Award for Workplace Environment for Women

"It's an honor for Boostability to be named as a company that creates a strong culture for women," says CEO Gavan Thorpe. "Because Comparably gives awards based on employee comments and rankings, it means the world to me that the women I get to work with every day enjoy the culture at Boostability, and that we've made it a place where everyone feels treated equally. We want everyone to be comfortable knowing they can come to work and succeed at their job."

Boostability, an SEO and online marketing company based in the tech corridor of Lehi, focuses on helping small businesses succeed by increasing their visibility online.

"2018 is the year in which women across the country stood up and spoke out against gender discrimination, pay inequality, and harassment in the workplace," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "Comparably's Best CEOs for Women awards recognizes the leaders that female employees ranked as the best of the best. These CEOs create cultures that support and encourage women, and we hope it will motivate other leaders to do the same."

Comparably's list ranked Boostability at number two nationally for small to mid-sized companies for this award. The company gathered sentiment ratings based on compensation, being challenged at work, getting valuable feedback, and other workplace metrics from employees who anonymously rated their places of work between May 2017 and May 2018.

"We couldn't do what we do at our company without all the amazing women who walk our halls and take care of business," adds Thorpe. "We're so lucky to have these amazing women working for Boostability."

