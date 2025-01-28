Boost.ai Collaborates with Sage to Deliver AI Agent in Record Time

AI-powered agent unlocks 24/7 support for Sage 50 Accounting users, resolving queries quickly and streamlining customer support.

SANDNES, Norway, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai, a leader in conversational AI (CAI) for enterprises at scale today announced that it has launched its AI agent for Sage , a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Within just 50 days, the AI agent was made available to Sage 50 Accounting users in Canada, providing seamless, around-the-clock support during the busiest times of the year.

The deployment of Boost.ai's conversational AI allows Sage 50 Accounting users to access a highly responsive and automated customer support channel. This helps resolve accounting inquiries and troubleshoot technical issues quickly, enabling entrepreneurs and small business owners to focus on growing their businesses rather than spending time addressing operational challenges.

"At Sage, we prioritise delivering excellent customer service, ensuring issues are resolved quickly and efficiently. Automation plays a critical role in maintaining this standard. Boost.ai's platform enables our customers to address both simple and complex queries promptly, allowing them to stay focused on running and growing their businesses," said Phil Goss , VP Digital Operations Enablement for Sage.

The AI agent went live with nearly double the originally projected number of topics, delivering results to customers from day one. Additionally, the project exceeded its resolution rate targets within the first week of operation, underscoring the effectiveness of boost.ai's solution in streamlining customer support. With the success of the initial implementation for Sage 50 Accounting in Canada, boost.ai and Sage have already started working to expand coverage in other markets, solidifying this as a global partnership set to transform Sage's customer service experience everywhere.

"The only way businesses today can transform customer experience at scale is with automation through intelligent AI Agents. AI agents should be designed to meet both current and future needs, ensuring they drive consistent growth instead of limiting it," said Nick Mitchell , Chief Revenue Officer for boost.ai. "We're proud to provide Sage with the tools to manage customer interactions while maintaining their high standards of service."

Boost.ai's conversational AI platform blends cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach, providing a scalable, secure solution that meets the needs of Sage's diverse customer base.

About boost.ai

boost.ai delivers AI that makes the human connection better, built by and for real people and real interactions. Our platform features sophisticated technology that seamlessly blends conversational and generative AI, enabling deeply personalized and outstanding customer experiences. With low-code solutions that plug right in, boost.ai is ready to support today's needs - and built to scale for tomorrow's growth. Unmatched security features ensure reliability for the world's biggest and most regulated brands across financial services, insurance, and more. boost.ai is recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai.

