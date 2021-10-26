Boost.ai Expands US Market Presence, Appoints Bill Schwaab VP North America

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai, a global leader in conversational AI for Fortune 1000 companies, today announced a major expansion of the US executive team, appointing industry veteran Bill Schwaab as VP of Sales and Kristin Hunter as Senior Director of Marketing. Responsible for Boost.ai in the United States and Canada, Schwaab and Hunter will focus on growing strategic customer accounts, revenues and partner relationships as the company accelerates its expansion in the North American market.

Schwaab will focus on growing Boost.ai's regional and channel sales infrastructure in the US, and establishing new lines of revenue within key markets such as banking, insurance, retail eCommerce and telecom. Boost.ai is seeing increased demand in all of these areas, as companies look for scalable solutions that can deliver a more intuitive, interactive customer experience. Boost.ai's broad-scope virtual agents are uniquely suited to deliver conversational AI that is optimized for scale. The company's proven success with major corporations across Europe has already been bolstered by key US customers such as Silvercar by Audi and MSU Federal Credit Union.

"Bill's experience leading world-class sales teams to success is a crucial piece of our strategy to support the high demand we're seeing throughout North America," said Lars Ropeid Selsås, founder and CEO of Boost.ai. "Our US clients will benefit directly from Bill's proven track record of helping mid- to large enterprises meet key business goals through large-scale implementations of leading AI technologies."

With over 15 years experience leading SaaS sales teams, Schwaab brings a broad range of expertise to his new position at Boost.ai, including executive sales and business development roles at both startups and large organizations. His focus on AI, machine learning, and analytics has led Schwaab to help scale other companies at similar stages of growth as Boost.ai, including Guardian Analytics and Mya Systems, both of which were recently acquired. Previously, Schwaab held key positions at leading financial institutions Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Lehman Brothers.

"Boost.ai truly delivers on the promise of customer service automation, empowering businesses to serve their customers better, 24/7," said Schwaab. "It's exciting to be a part of a company that is truly at the forefront of the breakthroughs opening up the era of scalable virtual agents, and I'm looking forward to driving broader adoption throughout the US market."

In addition to hiring Mr. Schwaab as VP of Sales for NA, Boost.ai is also welcoming Kristin Hunter as the Senior Director of US Marketing. Mrs. Hunter brings a wealth of experience in B2B marketing and is well-versed with Conversational AI, having most recently led the marketing organization at Mya Systems. Mrs. Hunter will spearhead marketing efforts in the US to share Boost.ai's expertise highlighted by the huge success the company found in Europe. Mr. Schwaab and Mrs. Hunter will seek to support the company's revenue growth plans and allow Boost.ai to deliver a scalable AI solution to the growing US market.

About Boost.ai

Boost.ai is a global leader in conversational AI optimized for scale. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, Boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost.ai's market-leading virtual agents support enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail and more. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Aspire General Services, Neogov, and more. Learn more at boost.ai .

