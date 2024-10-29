boost.ai Introduces Global Management Toolkit for Enterprise Gen AI

Platform upgrades around guardrails and knowledge supercharges enterprise controls over Generative Actions

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai, a leading provider of conversational AI (CAI) solutions, today launched a new suite of tools designed to enhance the global management of guardrails and knowledge. The new toolkit, named Generative Action Management, will make it easier for enterprise customers to scale the use of Generative AI. Building on the April launch of Generative Action, boost.ai's latest release significantly enhances the transparency and control of its GenAI-powered Virtual Agents (GenAI agents).

Without the proper guardrails and ability to manage knowledge in a centralized location, AI is a risk to the enterprise. For businesses operating at scale, or on track to achieve it, a lack of centralized oversight can lead to hallucinations, non-compliance, and potential misuse all compounded by the sheer volume of knowledge necessary to be effective. boost.ai has directly addressed these issues by centralizing the two core components that enable the use of GenAI Agents in even highly regulated environments, guardrails and knowledge management. These new features empower enterprises to confidently deploy Generative AI at scale, effectively minimizing risk and ensuring that AI-driven customer interactions are accurate, compliant, and reliable.

"Just like human customer service agents, AI agents must be equipped with the right information to provide accurate and reliable responses. That's why it's crucial for AI managers to have the capability to manage and optimize the knowledge sources used by their AI agents," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai. "Before today, enterprises have had to work backward, decoding how LLM-powered AI arrived at a response once it was already delivered to a customer. Our toolkit arms enterprises with the resources necessary to utilize their knowledge as it is, and if necessary, reformat content in a way that is optimal for AI agents powered by generative AI. It provides a level of transparency into enterprise-ready GenAI that has yet to be seen."

With Generative Action Management, enterprises will gain access to the following new capabilities

Knowledge Management: By gaining a clear and comprehensive overview of all knowledge being utilized by GenAI agents, users can easily confirm the correct knowledge is being tapped for each Generative Action taken by GenAI agents. Rather than tracking down issues on an individual topic basis, AI managers can validate knowledge relevancy and optimize formatting for the LLM, keeping GenAI agents up to date and reducing the risk of inaccuracies.

Guardrail Management: Enterprises at scale need GenAI agents that can accurately respond to potentially tens of thousands of topics and actions. Guardrail Management provides a centralized view of all guardrails in place, allowing users to control where and how guardrails are applied, identify which are mandatory, and enforce compliance from a centralized location.

New Knowledge Types: Knowledge Connectors allow knowledge from external systems, such as SharePoint and Salesforce to be connected directly, eliminating the need for file uploads or updates. By syncing documents from external sources, knowledge stays up-to-date and available for GenAI agents to utilize. In addition, Boost Documents provides users the capability to create and edit native documents directly in the platform, removing the tedious process of managing and re-uploading external versions of documents.

"Safe and responsible AI can only be achieved with strong guardrails that support today's needs, but are designed with the future in mind. With this launch, we've delivered enterprises a comprehensive toolkit to manage every guardrail and apply those necessary to ensure AI agents are safe and compliant," said Rasmus Hauch, CTO of boost.ai. "Centralized management of guardrails is essential for ensuring complete oversight and control, empowering enterprises to enforce best practices, reduce risks, and confidently scale AI across their operations."

About boost.ai

boost.ai delivers AI that makes the human connection better, built by and for real people and real interactions. Our platform features sophisticated technology that seamlessly blends conversational and generative AI, enabling deeply personalized and outstanding customer experiences. With low-code solutions that plug right in, boost.ai is ready to support today's needs - and built to scale for tomorrow's growth. Unmatched security features ensure reliability for the world's biggest and most regulated brands across financial services, insurance, and more. boost.ai is recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai.

