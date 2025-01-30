boost.ai Names David Norris as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand Expansion

Conversational AI leader welcomes creative expert with Fortune 500 experience to strengthen global presence

SANDNES, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai , a leader in conversational AI (CAI) for enterprises at scale, today announced that David Norris has joined the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of experience in creative marketing and strategy, Norris brings a diverse skill set to shape and elevate boost.ai's brand narrative. He joins boost.ai from Snap INC, where he served as the European Head of Creative Strategy, spearheading product launches and the biggest campaigns on the platform. At boost.ai, Norris will focus on crafting boost.ai's story, amplifying customer success stories across regulated industries worldwide. Amid the increasing interest and popularization of AI solutions, Norris will be tasked with building out a content strategy that showcases the transformational capabilities of boost.ai's enterprise-ready AI solutions.

"Over the next year and beyond, the defining factor for businesses selecting AI solutions will be a vendor's ability to demonstrate successful implementation and a measurable ROI," said Jerry Haywood , CEO of boost.ai. "David's extensive expertise in brand building and storytelling is exactly what we need to communicate our proven success to decision-makers globally. We're excited to see how he enhances our narrative, especially as we continue leading the development of sustainable and responsible AI ."

2025 will see a marked increase of GenAI adoption in customer-facing use cases, as the majority of customer service leaders explore how this technology will transform their customer journey. In regulated industries, caution around risk and the viability of vendor-based solutions remain core sticking points. As such, Norris will be charged with tapping into the heart of boost.ai's success in creating outstanding experiences for enterprises across industries such as financial services, insurance, hospitality, and more. By leveraging these successes, he will expand boost.ai's brand presence within key verticals, further solidifying the company's position as a global leader in enterprise-ready agentic AI.

"From my very first conversations with the boost.ai team, it was clear that this platform is redefining the future of AI," said Norris. "We have a unique opportunity to shape the role of AI agents in enterprises today while continuing to push the boundaries of innovation. Organizations around the world are asking what AI can truly deliver, and I'm thrilled to demonstrate just how impactful it can be in transforming their operations."

David will be based out of boost.ai's London office alongside other executives including CEO Jerry Haywood, CRO Nick Mitchell, and Adam Fenwick, who joined the company in August as SVP of Global Alliances.

About boost.ai

boost.ai delivers AI that makes the human connection better, built by and for real people and real interactions. Our platform features sophisticated technology that seamlessly blends conversational and generative AI, enabling deeply personalized and outstanding customer experiences. With low-code solutions that plug right in, boost.ai is ready to support today's needs - and built to scale for tomorrow's growth. Unmatched security features ensure reliability for the world's biggest and most regulated brands across financial services, insurance, and more. boost.ai is recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai .

SOURCE boost.ai