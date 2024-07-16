boost.ai Partners with CX Effect to Deliver Hybrid-AI Powered Customer Experiences

Global AI Platform Joins the Leading Marketplace for Scalable CX Solutions

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai, a leading conversational AI (CAI) solution provider, today announced a new partnership with CX Effect, the only CX-focused Technology Service Distributor (TSD) on the market. This partnership will enhance CX Effect's offerings with boost.ai's innovative hybrid AI platform, designed to deliver seamless and scalable customer interactions. By leveraging multi-lingual support, advanced API integrations, and robust security measures like ISO/IEC 27001 certification, boost.ai's platform empowers enterprises to elevate customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs.

In today's competitive landscape, customer experience (CX) is a key driver of revenue and profitability. Boost.ai's hybrid AI platform combines conversational and generative models to deliver a powerful, safe, and scalable solution. This platform ensures businesses can enhance their CX without compromising quality, even as demand grows. With a focus on responsible AI development and industry certifications, boost.ai provides secure solutions for highly regulated industries like financial services, insurance, and the public sector, enabling the safe integration of generative AI.

"Business success in the next decade and beyond will be achieved by delivering seamless, safe, and hyper-personalized experiences for every single customer. CX Effect is the premier technology outfitter for CX solutions, and through them, we've unlocked a powerful new channel for businesses to explore how hybrid AI can elevate their customer journey," said Nick Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer for boost.ai. "Now, businesses looking to refresh their CX strategy have access to an AI solution that delivers ROI within months and scales with their growth."

This partnership with CX Effect reaffirms both organizations' commitment to advancing customer experience technology. Boost.ai's cutting-edge platform architecture, combined with CX Effect's CX optimization expertise, allows customers to expand their contact center capabilities without unnecessary risk.

"Automation, 24/7 self-service capability, and hyper-personalized engagement are just a few benefits conversational AI offers to businesses aiming to enhance the customer experience. Today and in the future, AI will be integral in evolving CX across all sectors," said Andrew Pryfogle, Founder and CEO of CX Effect. "By partnering with boost.ai, our partners can provide their customers with reliable, safe, generative technology that provides a seamless and trustworthy experience for both employees and customers."

To learn more about what this partnership means for boost.ai and CX Effect partners and customers, please visit https://cxeffect.com

About boost.ai:

Boost.ai is a leading developer of conversational AI optimized for scale and the only global conversational AI platform to hold an ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, boost.ai pioneers an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail, and more. In 2021, boost.ai was also named a major player in the IDC MarketScape category, Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Customer Service. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Aspire General Services, Tokio Marine, and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

About CX Effect:

CX Effect simplifies how businesses find, buy, and optimize customer experience solutions. Their team of industry veterans and subject matter experts is focused exclusively on helping Trusted Advisors deliver winning experiences for their customers. CX Effect's purpose-built approach and curated portfolio of solutions enable them to guide business leaders through every step of their customer experience investments, empowering companies to realize a faster return on investment and greater business impact from their CX programs. Learn more at www.cxeffect.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE boost.ai