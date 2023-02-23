Boost.ai Partners with Lydonia, Heralding a New Age of Customer Service Through Automation

UiPath partner solutions providers join forces to create AI-powered Intelligent Automation solutions for their customers, announce groundbreaking webinar on February 28th

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai, a leading cloud-based provider of conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) at scale, today announced a new strategic partnership with Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation software and solutions. As businesses continue to prioritize premier customer service, the partnership between boost.ai and Lydonia further enables this shift through intelligent automation and self-service capabilities. Lydonia Technologies, a Diamond UiPath Partner and Americas & Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year in 2022, will now be able to offer customers a powerful conversational AI chatbot and integrate the tech alongside existing employee-facing automation.

As a top reseller provider of both boost.ai and UiPath, Lydonia brings expertise in intelligent automation and allows customers to automate processes end-to-end across their organizations. 86% of consumers now expect online self-service options when interacting with a brand, and with boost.ai's partnership, Lydonia can also provide these self-service capabilities, fully merging the employee and customer experience into one solution.

"Our customers have confidence in Lydonia's proven ability to deliver industry-leading automation solutions with demonstrable short-term ROI. Our partnership with boost.ai allows us to uplevel the customer and employee experience through the power of conversational AI coupled with Intelligent Automation," said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. "We are excited to continue enabling our customers' superior business results through our partnership with boost.ai."

RPA is already an incredible tool at the disposal of businesses everywhere, and this partnership with boost.ai allows Lydonia to extend this power to the customer edge. Conversational AI can now empower RPA, and give it a multilingual voice that understands dynamic, open-text conversation, to help any organization automate its business. The virtual agent can talk to the end user, whether it's an internal employee or external customer, and collect relevant information and documents to eventually trigger robots to streamline any process — either as an attended or unattended automation. The combination of RPA and conversational AI is the foundation for an Enterprise Automation Strategy.

"In today's online world, customers are always looking for convenient and efficient ways to interact with brands. Lydonia has already mastered automation on the employee side, and we're excited to extend our technology so that the customers can experience that same level of convenience," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of Boost.ai. "We're giving Lydonia the right tools, and they're using their expertise to create the ultimate employee and customer experience."

As a UiPath Premier Alliance partner, boost.ai can offer virtual agents that provide instantaneous, always-available assistance via an easy-to-use chat interface. This solution has the ability to integrate with UiPath's core business systems, allowing for an elevated customer experience.

Join boost.ai, Lydonia and UiPath as they discuss intelligent automation and its impact on insurance in the joint webinar hosted on February 28th: https://info.lydoniatech.com/intelligent-automation-for-insurance

About Boost.ai

Boost.ai is a global leader in conversational AI optimized for scale. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, Boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. Boost.ai was recently named to the first-ever 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail, and more. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Create Room, Aspire General Services, Neogov, and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national Intelligent Automation software and solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of intelligent automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are the proud recipient of the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com

