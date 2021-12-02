Boost.ai Partners with PNP-Portable North Pole to Help Make This the Best Christmas Yet

The power of Boost.ai's conversational AI has brought the efficiency of Santa's workshop right to the screens of hundreds of thousands of parents and children who are navigating the PNP website and app as the Christmas season approaches. Visitors to the site and app can create one-of-a-kind personalized messages from Santa for their family and friends and seek advice from Santa's helpers. PNP's helper elves leverage Boost.ai's technology to quickly sort information and answer questions in record time, handling over three times the number of conversations this holiday season.

"Portable North Pole is all about bringing the magic of Christmas right to your screens, which requires the very best in technology on the back-end. By offering intuitive, conversational AI in a seamless and scalable way, Boost.ai has made it even easier than ever for the elves to help make Christmas special for children all across the globe," said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., the creators of Portable North Pole. "As requests from parents and children continue to ramp up, Boost.ai helps make sure nothing gets lost in the shuffle - whether the elves are answering an important question or helping visitors find great offerings like our free trial experience, Magic Pass, and more."

Known as the #1 Santa app globally, PNP offers 70+ different personalized videos and calls, across a variety of free and premium package options. Powered by Boost.ai, PNP elves can easily share the details to help families find the perfect package for their loved ones this holiday season. Boost's conversational AI technology has been catered to the specific needs of Santa's workshop. Using powerful machine learning, Boost.ai continuously learns and improves with each interaction, allowing the elves to easily keep up with a multitude of different requests coming from families around the world, now available in four languages – English, Spanish, French and Italian.

"There may never be a better opportunity to put scalable, conversational AI to the test than the holiday season. It's the busiest time of year for Portable North Pole, and a time when getting needed help quickly is more critical than ever," said Bill Schwaab, VP of North American Sales at Boost.ai. "It's exciting to be able to work behind the scenes with PNP's support elves so they can respond to every query in a timely and accurate manner to keep that Christmas magic alive."

Portable North Pole is available online and through its mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store . Users can also follow along on social media by visiting Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter . To learn more about how Boost.ai is empowering customers like PNP using conversation AI, please visit: https://www.boost.ai/ .

About Boost.ai US

Boost.ai is a global leader in conversational AI optimized for scale. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, Boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail and more. In 2021, Boost.ai was also named a major player in the IDC MarketScape category, Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Customer Service. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Silvercar by Audi, Aspire General Services, Neogov, and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences. Portable North Pole is available in four languages – English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Available on Google Play and the App Store .

Website • Facebook • Instagram • YouTube • Twitter

What is Portable North Pole?: https://youtu.be/gLBQ8DIuxGc

SOURCE Boost.ai

Related Links

https://www.boost.ai/

