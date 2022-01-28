Boost.ai Recognized in the First Ever 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai, a leading conversational AI platform, today announced it has been positioned as a Niche Player by Gartner in their 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Boost.ai has been recognized in the first ever Magic Quadrant by Gartner in this category for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

In a recent report titled, Emerging Technologies: Tech Innovators in Conversational AI and Virtual Assistants, Gartner wrote, "Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language technology (NLT) markets continue to evolve rapidly through proliferation of AI conversational agents, advancements in natural language processing (NLP) techniques and Transformer language models. Those advancements of technology will transform business and society interactions in the next three years." According to Gartner, by 2023, 40% of enterprise applications will have embedded conversational AI from below 5% today.1

This latest Magic Quadrant report comes after a strong 2021, in which boost.ai announced multiple collaborations with US customers like MSU Federal Credit Union, Outlier, Create Room, and Aspire General Insurance. The conversational AI platform attributes their success to using a broad scope approach which is different from the narrow scope model most other chatbots employ. Boost.ai's broad scope chatbot comes with thousands of unique, pre-packaged intents, allowing the conversational AI to handle virtually any question it might receive.

"At boost.ai, we pride ourselves in our ability to support any magnitude of growth for our customers, without sacrificing quality or accuracy. We've worked hard to deliver a scalable conversational AI platform that can maintain high resolution rates and meet our customer's CX goals as the market continues to demand great customer service," said Lars Ropeid Selsås, founder and CEO of boost.ai. "It's an honor to have our efforts recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platform. We believe our inclusion is a testament to the hard work our team does to provide the ultimate chatbot experience for our customers."

Boost.ai continues its expansion into the US market with a strong introduction into the Enterprise Conversational AI quadrant. The boost.ai CX platform will focus on continuing to provide industry-leading scalability in every sector they do business.

"What's absolutely critical with conversational AI projects is that you need people to interact with them to know if they're going to work well. Boost's broad scope approach gives every customer the ability to have their questions efficiently answered by our member-facing bot Fran," said Ben Maxim, VP of Digital Strategy & Innovation at MSU Federal Credit Union. "Their user-friendly software then makes it easy to analyze data from thousands of conversations and use it to make the chatbot more functional. We saw usage and accuracy improve as we scaled up to handle more and more interactions."

To learn more about boost.ai and to see the full report, please visit: https://www.boost.ai/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-conversational-ai-platforms.

About Boost.ai US

Boost.ai is a global leader in conversational AI optimized for scale. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, Boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail and more. In 2021, Boost.ai was also named a major player in the IDC MarketScape category, Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Customer Service. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Silvercar by Audi, Aspire General Services, Neogov, and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

