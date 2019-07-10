Booster Adds Former Lyft Executive Joseph Okpaku as Chief Policy Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Booster executive team. Booster's focus on partnership within communities supports safer and more sustainable fueling, with lower road congestion and lower crime for all," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and Co-founder, Booster. "Joe has the passion and depth of experience necessary to lead our policy team. He'll work with policy makers and community leaders to help bring Booster's benefits and vision to every community we serve."

As head of policy, Okpaku will be responsible for policy matters relating to safety and regulations of mobile fueling, both for the expansion of fleet operations in the 20 cities Booster is already operating in, as well as new regions that Booster plans to enter over the next 12 months and beyond. Okpaku and his team were instrumental in unlocking South San Francisco, El Segundo, and Newport Beach, CA as the newest cities to offer the next generation on-demand gas station on wheels.

"Being involved with Booster at this time is very exciting," said Okpaku. "Booster is revolutionizing the industry by making fueling faster, safer and more environmentally friendly, so working on policy that will help us expand safely and effectively, while making every car a bit more fuel efficient and community traffic a little less congested, is a once in a lifetime chance."

Okpaku earned his law degree from Georgetown University and his bachelor's from UCLA. He spent the first 13 years of his legal career in New York, first working as an Assistant District Attorney in New York City, then in a law firm, and finally as a trial counsel for the NYSE Division of Enforcement. Following that he moved to California to serve as chief of staff for a member of the San Jose City Council.

Over his five years at Lyft, Okpaku used his experience in law and government to unlock new markets for Lyft, resulting in his eventual promotion to lead the government relations team as vice president for the department. While at Lyft, Okpaku and his team engaged at the federal, state and local level to develop a regulatory framework for the ridesharing industry, resulting in legislation being adopted in nearly every state. Okpaku's team at Lyft also helped frame the discussion of autonomous vehicle policy with a focus on the key role that ridesharing will play in the testing, deployment and adoption of AV technology. He has also testified before several different Congressional committees on this topic.

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to consumers at the push of a button, preventing 1.4lbs of carbon with each boost delivered.

The company has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain LP, Total Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com .

