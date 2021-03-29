Booster Appoints VP of Account Management as Its Customer Base Doubles

"As Booster's fleet and consumer businesses both grow, bringing Ericka to our executive team will help us enormously." Tweet this

"As Booster's fleet and consumer businesses both grow, bringing Ericka to our executive team will help us enormously," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder of Booster. "We always want our customers to have positive experiences, and Ericka's background supporting enterprise clients at large-scale logistics companies will enable us to make sure they do. Ericka will also be pivotal as we launch services in new markets and diversify our product offerings this year."

In her newly created role, Ramon will lead a team managing all aspects of client support for the fleet and consumer businesses.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a phenomenal company as part of its executive team," said Ramon. "Booster is transforming energy delivery, and customers realize the benefits of the innovation and efficiencies we provide. I look forward to accelerating client growth and partnership efforts here."

With the addition of Ramon, Booster rounds out a number of recent additions to the company's senior leadership, including Austin Brizgys as Vice President of Marketing and Sales, John Tokash as Vice President of Engineering, Bobby Greene as Senior Director of Fleet, Jordan Valdés as Head of Public Affairs, and Jason Anello as Head of Design Experience.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ftdkJAoe8MeWc01aQzc16K_T3OSHDrMn?usp=sharing

About Booster Fuels

Named a Forbes 2021 Best American Startup Employers, Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category and has reimagined traditional energy supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to business fleets and consumers with the tap of an app, preventing 1.1 pounds of CO 2 with each boost delivered. Booster operates in seven major markets and has received permits to operate in more than 150 jurisdictions across the U.S.

The company has raised more than $88 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain LP, Total Ventures, and Vulcan Capital. Booster's corporate clients have included Facebook, PayPal, eBay, and Cisco, among others. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com .

Media Contact for Booster Fuels:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato for Booster

[email protected]

925.518.8159

SOURCE Booster Fuels, Inc